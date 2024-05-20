Ochsner Baton Rouge opens new outpatient infusion pharmacy

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ochsner Baton Rouge has opened the new Ochsner Outpatient and Home Infusion Pharmacy – Baton Rouge at 4730 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 401. This advanced facility provides treatment for chronic, specialty and acute home infusions.

The pharmacy is conveniently located and designed with patient comfort and accessibility in mind. Each of its six patient rooms offers a spa-like environment, providing patient care in a peaceful, supportive setting that promotes healing. Ochsner’s pharmacists work closely with patients’ healthcare providers to create customized treatment plans, ensuring personalized and effective care.

“We’re opening the doors to a new facility, but we’re also unlocking greater possibilities for patient care in Baton Rouge,” says Chuck Daigle, Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO. “This center is designed to meet today’s healthcare needs and to anticipate and adapt to the future of healthcare. We continually strive for the best way to serve patients.”

Infusion services offer intravenous, or IV, treatment to cure or control a variety of medical conditions. They also offer palliative care, which focuses on relieving symptoms and improved quality of life for patients with chronic illnesses like cancer.

Ochsner infusion centers are certified by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative and The Joint Commission. Ochsner’s certified chemotherapy infusion units have earned designations through the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

To schedule an appointment at any Ochsner location, call 866-624-7637 or visit www.ochsner.org/info. Online appointments are available through the MyOchsner patient portal.