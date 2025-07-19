Oral Biolife Assembles World-Class Scientific Advisory Board to Accelerate Development of Ambrilux Dental Gel

Bethlehem, PA — July 19, 2025 – Oral Biolife (OBL), a pioneering biotechnology company advancing innovative dental treatments for both humans and companion animals, finalized the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The board brings together nationally recognized leaders in periodontology, dental innovation, regenerative medicine, and veterinary medicine.

The SAB will provide strategic scientific guidance to support the development and clinical advancement of Ambrilux Dental Gel® – a novel, light-activated, gel-based device designed to promote bone regeneration and transform the management of periodontal disease in both humans and animals.

Oral Biolife’s SAB includes:

Dr. Ronaldo Santana, DMD, Chair of the Department of Periodontology and Oral Implantology at Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry; expert in regenerative medicine and grant development

Dr. Ed Zuckerberg, DDS, FAGD, Digital dentistry pioneer and advocate for the oral-systemic health connection with a patient-centered approach to innovation.

Dr. Pascal Kunz, MD, DMD, Entrepreneur and global leader in digital dental technologies, diagnostics, and guided robotic surgery, with dual expertise in medicine and dentistry.

Dr. Lisa Stehno-Bittel, PhD, Founder and President of Likarda; authority in hydrogel-based cell therapies and therapeutic delivery.

Dr. Shervin Molayem, DDS, Periodontist, implant surgeon, and researcher specialized in the intersection of oral health and systemic disease.

Dr. Tanya Kameneva, DVM, Veterinary Key Opinion Leader (KOL) instrumental in shaping Oral Biolife’s companion animal strategy and preclinical development.