SAN DIEGO, CA — January 31, 2025 — Palomar Health, California’s largest public healthcare district, is proud to announce a new chapter in their commitment to providing accessible care to the communities they serve. The Palomar Medical Center Poway campus is celebrating the implementation of a newly designed driveway that will drastically enhance the patient experience and provide improved accessibility to all campus patients, visitors and staff.

Palomar Health believes the patient experience is all-encompassing and strives to provide patients with the most convenient, accessible experience the moment they arrive at a Palomar Health facility. The new two-way driveway will connect directly to Pomerado Road, creating streamlined access for vehicles to come and go from the facility. The entryway will also feature a winding, wheelchair-accessible pathway with updated landscaping along with 16 pedestal signs that offer a glimpse into the rich history of the hospital district and the city of Poway.

This new entryway and driveway will create quicker, smoother access to the Palomar Medical Center Poway Campus and will mark a milestone in Palomar Health’s commitment to reimagining the entire healthcare experience. With accessibility as a priority, Palomar Medical Center Poway is eager to debut this new accommodation for the public and continue to heal, comfort and promote health in the communities they serve.

Palomar Medical Center Poway is one of two medical center campuses that Palomar Health operates in their North County delivery system. Palomar Medical Center Poway offers emergency services, surgical services and acute care services such as intensive care, telemetry and medical and surgical care.