Paras Hospital successfully organises CME on advanced Neurointerventional techniques at SKICC

December 16, 2024,Srinagar: Paras Hospital, Gurugram, successfully organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program focused on advancements in neurosciences. The event brought together leading experts in the field, aiming to enhance awareness and understanding of cutting-edge treatment options for various neurovascular conditions.

Present on the occasion, as speakers were Dr (Prof) MV Padma Srivastava, Chairperson-Neurology, Dr Vipul Gupta, Group Director-Neurointervention, Dr (Prof) Manmohan Singh, Vice Chairperson-Neurosurgery from Paras Hospital, Gurugram among many other dignitaries at Sher-I-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

Elaborating about the recent advancements in neurointerventional techniques, Dr. Vipul Gupta, Group Director & Head of Neurointervention at Paras Hospital, Gurugram said “Recent breakthroughs in technology have revolutionized the way we approach complex brain procedures such as aneurysms, AVMs, stenting, and thrombectomy. We are now able to achieve higher flow rates with significantly lower complication risks, ensuring safer outcomes for our patients. The key to this success lies in the seamless integration of expert teamwork, state-of-the-art technology, and our collective experience. This synergy allows us to perform intricate procedures with precision, enhancing patient recovery and significantly improving survival rates, particularly in high-risk cases.”

The CME not only provided a platform for knowledge sharing but also highlighted the critical importance of teamwork between neurologists, neurointerventionists, and the broader medical community in delivering the best possible care for stroke patients. This initiative reflects Paras Hospital’s commitment to bringing the latest in neurointervention techniques to the forefront of stroke care, empowering doctors to make better treatment decisions and ultimately improve patient outcomes.