Parse Biosciences Launches Evercode Whole Blood Fixation

Seattle, Dec 05 — Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced the launch of Evercode™ Whole Blood Fixation, a new kit that enables immediate fixation of whole blood directly at the point of collection. The technology eliminates the need for on-site PBMC isolation, specialized equipment, or trained personnel, allowing translational hematology and pharmaceutical research teams to seamlessly collect blood samples in real-world clinical settings for downstream single cell analysis.

Traditional single cell RNA profiling workflows done in a translational setting require a compromise between processing fresh samples, which degrade rapidly and demand skilled handling, and using fixation approaches that capture only a partial transcriptome and cannot provide paired TCR sequences. Fresh PBMC isolation also requires complex workflows and specialized reagents. Evercode Whole Blood Fixation overcomes these limitations, preserving the comprehensive, unbiased transcriptome coverage that defines the Evercode platform. The result is a practical, scalable solution for high-quality single cell RNA-seq in translational settings.

“We’re excited about what this technology enables for researchers in hematology, biomarker discovery, and translational medicine,” said Charlie Roco, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “Evercode Whole Blood Fixation brings the power of single cell sequencing directly to blood-based research by stabilizing samples at collection and preserving high-quality transcriptomes for rigorous downstream analysis.”

The new Whole Blood Fixation kits are available for shipping starting the week of December 8. To learn more, visit the company in booth 1480 at the American Society for Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in Orlando or explore the Parse Biosciences website.