Parvus Announces Collaboration with AbbVie

South San Francisco, CA, March 20, 2024 — The collaboration will combine AbbVie’s expertise in Immunology with Parvus’ innovative Navacim™ regulatory T cells (Treg) immune tolerization platform technology to develop therapies for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Parvus Therapeutics announced today that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license collaboration and option agreement with AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) for the development and commercialization of novel treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), utilizing Parvus’ Navacim™ Treg immune tolerization platform technology.

Navacims™ present multivalent peptide major histocompatibility complexes (peptide-MHCs) to T cells, triggering the endogenous expansion and differentiation of the T cells into antigen-specific Tregs. This approach is being evaluated as a potential to halt or cure autoimmune disease by restoring organ-specific immune tolerance without compromising normal immunity.

“We are excited to collaborate with AbbVie, an industry leader with global development and commercialization expertise, to advance our shared mission of transforming patient care through scientific innovation,” said Peter Strumph CEO of Parvus. “This agreement represents a significant validation of our Navacim technology as a Treg immune tolerization platform capable of generating novel development candidates for autoimmune disease.”

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie receives an exclusive worldwide option to develop and commercialize Navacim therapies for IBD resulting from the collaboration. Parvus will receive an upfront payment and a potential equity investment and is eligible to receive downstream development and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products.