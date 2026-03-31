Philips Avent Launches Sterilization Campaign, Appoints Yami Gautam Dhar as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Mar 31: For generations, Indian parents have done what they’ve always believed is best—boiling baby bottles and accessories to keep them clean. It’s a ritual rooted in care, passed down with the reassurance that it protects. And yet, infants continue to be exposed to germs that can lead to common infections. This raises an important question: in today’s world, should infant hygiene rely on tradition alone, or be guided by science? Recognizing this gap, Philips is bringing a science-led perspective to a conversation long shaped by habit. Backed by a recent survey and real-world evidence, the brand highlights that sterilization offers a more reliable approach to infant hygiene. The survey found that the Philips Avent Sterilizer delivers up to 2X better germ protection compared to boiling, along with fewer reported illness episodes among infants, reinforcing a science-backed approach to safer feeding hygiene.

As a part of this initiative, Philips announced the launch of a new campaign today highlighting the importance of sterilization as an essential step in infant care, along with onboarding acclaimed actor and new mother Yami Gautam Dhar as the brand ambassador for Philips Avent in India, bringing a relatable and heartfelt voice to the narrative.

The campaign also draws on a deep-rooted cultural insight in India: the tradition of protecting children from the evil eye (nazar). Across regions, parents follow customs such as using salt, chillies, or applying a black tika to ward off evil eye (buri nazar). In modern times, parents even tie evil eye bracelets or use evil eye stickers on their children’s photos while posting on social media. The film reflects on these practices, urging parents to pause and consider that while traditions offer comfort, they may not be enough to protect against germs and infections. Philips Avent positions its sterilizer as a scientifically backed safeguard that complements cultural beliefs with proven protection.

“Many parents still rely on boiling without realizing how sterilization differs in effectiveness” said Smit Shukla, Country Head Philips Personal Health. “Our survey findings indicate fewer reported infant illness episodes in homes using the Philips Avent Sterilizer. With this campaign, we want to empower parents with knowledge and solutions that combine science with care.”

Welcoming Yami Gautam Dhar to the Philips Avent family, Shukla added:

“As a new mother herself, Yami brings authenticity and relatability to this campaign, balancing trusted traditions with informed choices.”

Speaking about her association, Yami Gautam Dhar said

“Motherhood makes you conscious of every decision that impacts your baby’s well-being. Learning about proper sterilization was an important part of my journey. The Philips Avent Sterilizer offers up to 2x better germ protection compared to boiling, making everyday baby care safer and easier. I’m proud to partner with a brand that supports parents in making informed choices.”

The Philips Avent Sterilizer is available across leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms including Amazon and FirstCry, major baby care retailers, and select electronics stores across India.