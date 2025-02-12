Physical Therapy Leaders Commend Reintroduction of Bipartisan SAFE Act to Prevent Senior Falls

Washington, DC, February 12, 2025 –The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) today applauded Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV-1) and Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-1) for reintroducing the Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly (SAFE) Act (H.R.1171). This bipartisan legislation would allow physical and occupational therapists to provide no-cost fall risk assessments to Medicare beneficiaries during their annual wellness visit or initial preventive physical exam. Reintroduction of the SAFE Act, which gained significant bipartisan support during the 118th Congress, reaffirms lawmakers’ commitment to ensuring older Americans have increased access to the preventative care.

The SAFE Act seeks to address a critical need for improved fall prevention measures among Medicare beneficiaries. Falls are a significant public health issue with projections estimating more than 52 million annual falls among older Americans by 2030 leading to substantial healthcare costs and follow-up care. This bipartisan legislation aims to close a gap in Medicare services, which does not currently cover falls risk assessments and prevention services provided by physical and occupational therapists, who are falls experts and best trained to identify and address fall risks.

“The SAFE Act is an essential investment in the health and well-being of our aging population, offering the dual benefits of enhancing patient quality of life and reducing costs by preventing hospitalizations and other costly medical events,” said Nikesh Patel, PT, Executive Director of APTQI. “By incorporating physical and occupational therapy services into Medicare wellness visits, we can provide older Americans with the preventative care they need to live safely and independently, while also potentially mitigating opioid use and dependence.”

“As a practicing physical therapist and practice owner in West Virginia, I understand the critical importance of access to preventative services for seniors, especially in rural areas of the country,” said Simon Hargus, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, owner of First Settlement Physical Therapy. “The right care at the right time significantly reduces downstream healthcare costs. I commend Representative Miller and her bipartisan colleagues for recognizing this gap in care and urge other lawmakers in Congress to join them in expanding access to physical therapy services.”

Physical therapy is a proven approach for falls intervention, pain reduction, and improved quality of life for older Americans. Studies indicate that seniors who utilize physical therapy are less likely to visit emergency rooms, require hospitalization, or rely on opioid-based pain medications. Physical and occupational therapists are falls experts who can offer the care our older population needs.

“I commend Representative Stansbury for her commitment to this senior care issue and for reintroducing this vital legislation,” said John P. Dennis, Jr., PT OCS, Albuquerque-based Multi-Site Clinic Director for ATI Physical Therapy. “While millions of older Americans fall every year, we have clinically proven interventions that work. This legislation, with its focus on the preventative power of physical and occupational therapy, represents a significant step towards reducing these life-threatening accidents.”

APTQI urges lawmakers and advocates to support the SAFE Act and recognize its potential to prevent injuries, save lives, and reduce healthcare spending. “APTQI thanks Reps. Miller and Stansbury for their continued leadership and is dedicated to collaborating with Congress, healthcare providers, and the community to ensure the successful passage and implementation of the SAFE Act,” added Patel.