Pristyn Care to Establish a Center for Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgeries with CureMyKnee

New Delhi, 06 September 2024: Pristyn Care, a leading healthcare provider, specializing in advanced secondary care surgeries, is thrilled to establish a Center for Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgeries with Cure My Knee. This integration marks a significant milestone in delivering top-notch orthopedic care, starting from Delhi NCR and extending across India.

The Center for Excellence will be dedicated to providing the highest quality services for patients requiring joint replacement surgeries. It will leverage the combined clinical expertise of Pristyn Care and Dr. Das, who brings his brand, Cure My Knee (CMK), along with it. The initiative aims to enhance patient outcomes through advanced surgical techniques, state-of-the-art technology, and a patient-centric approach.

Dr. D.K. Das is a distinguished Senior Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon with over 22 years of expertise in advanced orthopedic treatments, specializing in knee pain and joint deformities. Known for his excellence in patient care and surgical outcomes, Dr. Das utilizes cutting-edge techniques and technologies to ensure optimal results. Dr. Das’s work highlights his dedication to enhancing patient experiences and advancing orthopedic surgery.

As per recent market surveys, the rate of joint replacement surgeries in India has steadily increased each year. For instance, knee arthroplasty procedures were estimated to be about 2,00,000 in 2020 whereas hip arthroplasties are projected to grow at the fastest pace globally.

Dr. Garima Sawhney, co-founder of Pristyn Care, expressed her enthusiasm for the integration. She stated, “The onboarding of Dr Das is a strategic step for Pristyn Care to deepen our presence in orthopedic surgery. By joining forces, we can offer unparalleled services and expertise to patients across India, ensuring they receive the best possible care.”

Dr. DK Das, Director and Chief Orthopedic Surgeon at Cure My Knee, echoed these sentiments: “We are excited to work with Pristyn Care to establish the Center for Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgeries. Our combined efforts will set new benchmarks in orthopedic care, providing patients with access to the latest advancements and the highest standards of clinical expertise.”

Pristyn Care’s partnership with Dr. Das highlights a commitment to expanding access to superior healthcare services. By starting in Delhi NCR and progressively implementing the model nationwide, the Center for Excellence will become a cornerstone for patients seeking joint replacement surgeries, ensuring they receive the best possible outcomes.

With the current demographic trend in India being that of a bell-curve population distribution where there will be more people in their 50s and 60s over the next decade, a significant number of people will need joint replacement surgeries than what it is today.