Quambiant Global Grace Cancer Run 2024 held

Hyderabad, October 06, 2024…… Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography, Government of Telangana grace as chief guest at the prizes presentation ceremony at Quambiant Global Grace Cancer Run 2024.

Earlier Ms Jennifer Larson, Consular General US Consulate, Hyd; Sri VC. Sajjanar, IPS, MD TSRTC and Dr. Bart S. Fisher, IPS, Chairman, Give Life Foundation flagged off three different categories of runs—10K, 5K and 2K. A total of 20,000 people participated in the run.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy along with other guests gave away prizes to the winners of “Quambiant Global Grace Cancer Run-2024”.

In the men’s 10K category, Mohit Chowdary stood first completing the 10K run in 33.22 minutes and earning Rs 12,500/- prize money. Bodupally Ramesh stood second by completing the run in 34.15 minutes and was awarded Rs 7500/- prize money and Ramesh Chandra came third by completing the run in 34.15 minutes and bagged Rs 5000/- prize money.

In the Women 10K run category Uma completed it in 40.41 minutes, Maheshwari in 42.45 minutes and Rajeshwari in 43.58 minutes and stood first, second and third and walked away with the prize money of Rs 12,500/-, 7,500/- and 5000/- respectively.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister appreciated the Grace Cancer Foundation and Dr Chinnababu for helping the poor by screening free of cost for cancer at their doorstep. It is a yeoman service. I am pleased to note that 20,000 have participated in the Hyderabad event, which may be the biggest in India as far as Cancer Awareness Runs are concerned. Also, I am happy to note that it is the world’s biggest cancer awareness run which is being organised in dual mode—both physical and virtual across 130 countries and well over one lakh participate in it.

Hyderabad is a health capital. 40 to 50% of drugs supplied to various countries are manufactured here. It is a Vaccine capital and health tourism hub. An event like this happening in such a happening city is praiseworthy. Early detection is the key to cancer treatment. We can save lives if diagnosed in the first or second stage. But, it will be difficult to save if diagnosed in advanced stages, the Minister said.

Health is wealth. Fitness is important for health. Everyone must take part in sports. Rightly our Chief Minister declared a Sports University in Hyderabad to encourage more and more to get into sports, he said. I am also a fitness freak. I get up at 4 am and run for 10kms every day except on Sundays, he shared and advised all to get fit.

The Congress Government initiated the Outer Ring Road in 2024. Now, the same Congress has started a Regional Ring Road, at a project outlay of Rs 30,000 crore. This will put Hyderabad on the world map for its infrastructure. The works of the same will begin in December, he said.

Kiran Tanuja, India’s first blade runner from Faridabad participated in the run. People from various walks of life and ages such as 3 years to 80 years participated in the run. The run was organized to raise funds for free cancer screening. Kiran said anything can happen in life. And don’t stop your efforts. Now with this blade, I run 21 kms. So believe in yourself, she said.

HYSEA, SCSC, CII, LIC and many other organisations supported the run. It was the 7th edition of the run. The run is planned to raise funds to deploy free cancer screening.

The run was organized with the theme “Run for Grace Screen for Life” disclosed by Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Senior Consultant Robotic Surgical Oncologist and the Founder of GRACE (Global Research and Cancer Education) Cancer Foundation.

The run was organised by GRACE Cancer Foundation, a Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation founded to alleviate the burden of cancer through education, early detection, treatment, rehabilitation, and cutting-edge research.

The objectives for the Run according to Dr. Chinababu are to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives by creating awareness about Cancer, to promote physical activity as a means to prevent and combat cancer in society and to help people lead active lifestyles and also to raise funds for screening the underprivileged right at their doorstep, for free.