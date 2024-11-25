Raising Prostate Cancer Awareness HCG Cancer Centre Bengaluru Hosts Cyclothon 2024, Empowering Men to Prioritize Their Health

Bengaluru, November 25, 2024: In observance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, HCG Cancer Centre Bengaluru successfully hosted the ‘Cyclothon @ Namma Bengaluru’ today. This 6.5-kilometre cycling event aimed to raise awareness about prostate cancer and encourage men to take charge of their health. With over 400 participants, the event brought together a vibrant community united in support of early detection and regular screenings two crucial factors in the fight against prostate cancer.

The Cyclothon was flagged off at 7:00 AM in the presence of Ms. Manisha Kumar, Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, Dr. Raghunath, Director of Uro Oncology at HCG K R Road, Horamavu Cycling Squad, Archana Rudra and Arun Sivanesan. The ride started at HCG Cancer Centre on K.R. Road, before following a route through key Bengaluru landmarks including Residency Road, Queen’s Road, Vidhana Soudha, and K.R. Circle, before returning to the hospital.

The event offered an energizing, educational experience, promoting prostate cancer awareness and the importance of early detection. Participants joined a lively pre-event session with health experts from HCG Cancer Center, learning proactive steps to safeguard men’s health. Beyond physical activity, the Cyclothon fostered vital conversations on preventive care and screenings for prostate cancer.

Ms Manisha Kumar, Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, said, “The Cyclothon served as a great platform to unite the community for an important cause. It was heartening to see such strong participation, and we are proud to raise awareness about prostate cancer and empower men to take proactive steps in their health journey. At HCG Cancer Centre, we are committed to providing world-class care for prostate cancer, and initiatives like these allow us to engage with the community, educate the public, and make a real difference in the fight against cancer.”

Dr Raghunath, Director of Uro Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bangalore, said, “While prostate cancer is a rising issue among men, early detection makes it one of the most potentially curable types of cancer. Today’s Cyclothon served as a powerful reminder of how we can all take charge of our health. The turnout was incredible, and the energy from the participants was truly inspiring. At HCG Cancer Centre, we are proud to provide state-of-the-art care to our patients, and initiatives like this Cyclothon are a key part of our commitment to raising awareness. By educating the public about the importance of regular screenings and early detection, we can help ensure that more lives are saved.”

The event concluded with a sense of unity and purpose as participants celebrated their contribution to raising awareness for prostate cancer. The success of the Cyclothon reinforces HCG Cancer Centre’s commitment to engaging the community in proactive health initiatives and supporting the fight against prostate cancer.