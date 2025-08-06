ReGen 2025 Conference on Regenerative Medicine Begins with Launch of India’s First Guidelines for Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy

Chennai, 06th August 2025: The second edition of ReGen 2025, a two-day international conference on regenerative medicine, orthobiologics, pain management, and sports injury rehabilitation, commenced today in Chennai, drawing over 500 healthcare professionals from across India and abroad. The event marked a significant milestone in India’s medical landscape with the launch of the country’s first-ever Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Guidelines, a standardised, evidence-based framework for PRP therapy, a transformative blood-based treatment for orthopedic, sports-related, and degenerative conditions.

Regenerative Medicine is a field of medicine that focuses on repairing, regenerating, or replacing damaged cells, tissues, or organs using the body’s natural healing processes. PRP therapy uses a concentrated dose of a patient’s own platelets to accelerate healing of injured tissues.

The conference featured more than 60 speakers and panellists, including global stalwarts in regenerative medicine, and hosted over 25 high-impact plenary and interactive sessions on various aspects of regenerative medicine, which focuses on harnessing the body’s natural healing abilities to repair or replace damaged cells, tissues, and organs with growing promise across orthopedic, neurological, and musculoskeletal applications.

As part of the ReGen 2025 conference, a one-day hands-on workshop was conducted yesterday at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in the city, offering participants direct exposure to imaging-guided regenerative treatment procedures, case-based discussions, and live demonstrations of best practices in regenerative therapy.

In her comments at the inaugural session of the conference, Dr. Sharmila Tulpule, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon & Regenerative Medicine Specialist and Founder Director – Orthobiologix Clinic, and the Chairperson of ReGen 2025 said, “We are proud to host ReGen 2025, a landmark gathering that brings together some of the brightest minds in regenerative medicine from India and across the world. As regenerative medicine rapidly evolves into one of the most promising frontiers in healthcare, conferences like this play a vital role in accelerating research, clinical adoption, and policy alignment. ReGen 2025 proved itself as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, hands-on learning, and global collaboration. From keynote lectures on gene editing and tissue engineering to live workshops, research sessions, and an innovation showcase, ReGen 2025 is designed to shape the future of biologic therapies in India. The unveiling of India’s first PRP guidelines at the conference is a major milestone.”