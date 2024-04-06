Delhi, April 6, 2024: Manipal Hospital, a leading hospital in Delhi, welcomes new team of experts to provide advanced healthcare services to people in Delhi and nearby areas. The new team of doctors will further strengthen the medical expertise of healthcare delivery to patient suffering from different renal and urological conditions.

Joining as the head of renal sciences department, Dr. Vikas Jain, HOD and Consultant Urology & Renal Transplant Surgery, and Dr. Suman Lata, HOD and Consultant Nephrology & Renal Transplant Medicine, will enhance the services offered at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, for all kinds of kidney disease, robotic surgeries for urology and urological cancers, kidney transplants, and comprehensive dialysis management.

Dr. Vikas Jain is a celebrated urologist, robotic and laparoscopic surgeon with extensive knowledge in renal sciences. Being one of the few transplant surgeons, Dr. Jain has performed more than 1150 kidney transplants in his tenure. His experience of more than two decades in diagnosing and treating a wide range of kidney and urological disorders, makes him an invaluable member of the renal and transplant team at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

Dr. Suman Lata is a nationally and internationally trained nephrologist with more than 15 years of experience in practice. Dr. Lata has established the department of nephrology and renal transplantation at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, an autonomous institute under the Government of Delhi. She was instrumental in establishing state of art, nephrology and kidney transplant department at Dharamshila Narayana Super Speciality and Narayana Hospital, Gurugram. Her addition to the team strengthens the hospital’s capabilities in providing comprehensive renal care and managing post kidney transplant patients.

Along with Dr. Vikas Jain and Dr. Suman Lata, Dr. Abhinav Jain (urology), Dr. Simran Sawhney (nephrology), Dr. Sumit Bansal (urology), and Dr. Harish Saini (nephrology) will be bringing in their expertise.