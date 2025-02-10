Renowned Urology Experts Join the Medical Team of Manipal Hospital Gurugram

Gurugram, 10th February 2025: Manipal Hospital, a leading hospital in Gurugram, welcomes a new team of experts to provide advanced healthcare services to people in Gurugram and nearby areas. The team of doctors will further strengthen the medical expertise of healthcare delivery to patients suffering from different urological conditions.

Joining as the Head of Urology, Kidney Transplant, and Robotic Surgery, Dr. Vikram Barua Kaushik, along with Dr. Sandeep Harkar, Principal Consultant, Urology, Kidney Transplant, and Robotic Surgery, and Dr. Nitin Shrivastava, Lead Consultant, Urology, Kidney Transplant, and Robotic Surgery, will enhance the services offered at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, for all kinds of kidney disease, robotic urological surgery, reconstructive surgery, male infertility, minimally invasive surgery, urological cancers, prostate disease, and kidney transplant.

Mr. Navin Pascal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Gurugram, said, “We welcome our new doctors to our medical team. Their expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best healthcare services to the people of Gurugram. With the joining of Dr. Kaushik, Dr. Harkar, and Dr. Shrivastava, we are confident that we will not only enhance the quality of care but also make a significant impact in the lives of people who are suffering from urological conditions.”

The addition of these new experts to the renal team will make Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, a destination for comprehensive urological care in the region. This expansion will not only benefit patients in Gurugram but also attract individuals from neighboring areas seeking advanced, world-class treatment for urological conditions.