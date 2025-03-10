Rise in Gynaecological Disorders in India: Experts Call for Advanced Tech Adoption

Mumbai, 10th March 2024: On this women’s day, leading women’s health experts, including the national heads of gynaecologists’ associations, are advocating for greater awareness and adoption of advanced surgical technologies to address the growing prevalence of gynaecological diseases in India. This is in response to the drastic rise in incidences of gynaecological disorders such as fibroids, benign tumours, endometriosis ovarian and endometrial cancers etc., among Indian women.

They attribute this surge largely to lifestyle changes, stress, obesity, and hormonal imbalances. These disorders not only affect women’s health and quality of life but also elevate the risk of life, if not diagnosed and treated in time.

A pioneer in Gynaecological Robotic Surgery in India, and the Founder and President of Gynaecological Robotic surgeons, Dr. Rooma Sinha, said “Women already suffer a lot due to late menopause, irregular cycles, high-dose hormone therapies for infertility, metabolic disorders etc. Those who go through these are particularly susceptible to ovarian and endometrial tumours too. If is really unfair if they have to go through the complications of surgery after all these. However, with the advent of new age technologies like robotic-assisted surgery, they no longer have to suffer the trauma of traditional surgery. I have been performing surgeries with da Vinci, an advanced robotic surgery technology, for many years and I can clearly say that with this technology, we can have improved precision, minimal scarring, reduced pain, and significantly shorter recovery times. Many patients are discharged within 24 hours, and some even return home within 8-10 hours post-surgery.”

Dr. Sinha, who also works as Chief of Gynaecology at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, argues that hesitation to seek medical care is more pronounced as women age, when gynaecological health concerns shift beyond the reproductive years. The risks of hormonal changes, gynaecological malignancies, and various genitourinary conditions increase with menopause and beyond, yet discussions around older women’s sexual and reproductive health remain a blind spot in healthcare policies and research.

While talking about the cancers in young women, Dr. Swapna Misra, a certified International Robotic Gynaecological Surgeon at Fortis Hospital Mohali, said, “The rising burden of women’s cancers, particularly endometrial and ovarian cancers, is a pressing health crisis. Modern lifestyle risks like chronic stress, obesity and hormonal imbalances are now affecting younger women, with diagnoses increasingly occurring between ages 25 and 35.” She underlines the fact that early intervention, coupled with advanced surgical techniques like robotic-assisted surgery, can significantly improve outcomes for women at risk of reproductive health issues. “Routine screenings and proactive medical care can be life-saving,” she says. “I strongly recommend annual checkups—including breast examinations, Pap smears, ultrasounds, and blood tests—starting as early as age 18.”

Despite significant advancements in medical technology, a lack of awareness about available treatment options continues to be a major barrier.