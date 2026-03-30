Rising TB Burden in India: Late Diagnosis and Incomplete Treatment Remain Key Challenges

India continues to carry a high burden of tuberculosis, driven by factors such as overcrowding, poor nutrition, and delayed diagnosis. Nearly 25% of the global TB cases are reported in the country. A significant number of patients do not complete their treatment, increasing the risk of further spread. At the same time, the rise in drug-resistant TB is making treatment more complex and challenging.

Dr Arunachalam M, Senior Consultant and HOD – Pulmonology at Yatharth Hospital Noida 110 unit said “Tuberculosis continues to be a major public health concern in India. On average, we see about 40–80 TB patients per month in OPD/hospital combined (varies by center), and a significant number of them still present late, often with weight loss, weakness, or advanced lung damage. The rise of drug-resistant TB and incomplete treatment further complicate the situation, making early diagnosis and adherence to full treatment absolutely critical.”

“TB is no longer just a disease of poverty—it can affect anyone across age groups and lifestyles, especially when immunity is low. While young adults (18–45 years), particularly men, are more commonly affected, we are now seeing increasing cases among younger individuals and even teenagers, with women often underdiagnosed due to social reasons. TB can also affect multiple organs like the brain, spine, abdomen, and bones, making awareness of early symptoms and timely treatment essential, as late diagnosis continues to remain a concern.”

According to Dr Mayank Saxena Additional director – pulmonology Fortis Noida, ‘One of the frequent misconceptions was that TB spreads by eating together or sharing utensils or through physical contact. TB, however, is an airborne disease, which is spread in droplets when a person with active TB coughs, sneezes or talks. Another misconception is that it is hereditary or it only affects certain people and that is not true. Such myths resulted in fear and stigma and the isolation of patients, often unconscionably.

Tuberculosis can be prevented and cured, but only if it is detected early and treated adequately. Awareness among the public, screening in time and removal of stigma are essential in the control of TB. Patients should consult a doctor if they experience symptoms such as a long-lasting cough, fever or lose weight for no apparent reason. As providers, we’re not just trying to treat TB, we’re trying to get patients to finish therapy and get back to a healthy life’.

Dr. Puneet Gupta, Head – Pulmonology, Intervention Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Yatharth Hospital Noida Extension stated Even today, a large proportion of TB patients present at advanced stages of the disease, often with complications like extensive lung damage, severe weight loss, or a persistent untreated cough. We continue to see a fairly constant number of TB cases in both OPD and IPD every month, indicating that TB remains a steady and significant burden on the healthcare system.

Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), where the bacteria become resistant to key first-line drugs like isoniazid and rifampicin, is a growing concern. Its treatment is longer—typically 9 to 24 months—more complex, and requires second-line drugs with potential side effects. Incomplete treatment is one of the biggest reasons behind drug resistance, making it absolutely essential for patients to complete their full course of medication even if symptoms improve TB is curable and preventable. Free treatment is available in India. The key is early diagnosis and completing the full course of treatment. Stopping medicines midway can make TB dangerous and drug-resistant.

