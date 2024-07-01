SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 — SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd (SCG), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for infectious diseases and their associated cancers, today announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial for SCG142, a novel next-generation human papillomavirus (HPV) E7-specific T-cell receptor-engineered T (TCR T) cell therapy for patients with HPV-associated solid tumors.

“This FDA IND approval of another TCR T cell therapy candidate generated from our proprietary GianTCRTM platform is an important milestone for SCG. It marks the advancement of our TCR-based therapeutic program to treat unmet needs in different major cancer indications”, said Christy Ma, Chief Executive Officer of SCG Cell Therapy. “We are ready to commence multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trials, assessing the potential benefits for patients via our proprietary TCR T technology.”

SCG142 is a high-avidity fully natural HPV-specific TCR armoured with a TGFβRII-41BB chimeric switch receptor. In May 2024, SCG presented preclinical data of SCG142 at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting. The data indicates SCG142 had exhibited high polyfunctional avidity. It recognized both HPV-16 and HPV-52 genotypes, with a favourable safety profile with no alloreactivity or off-target toxicity. In addition, SCG142 demonstrated dual CD8 and CD4 TCR T cell proliferation and tumor inhibition in both in vitro and in vivo models, indicating CD8 co-receptor independent T cell functionality, as well as promoting long-term persistence of memory T cells.