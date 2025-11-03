COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., November 03, 2025 — Serenity Mental Health Centers, a leader in innovative psychiatric care and one of the fastest-growing mental health providers in the nation, today announced that its patients now have immediate access to the FDA-cleared accelerated Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) protocol from BrainsWay for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), including cases with comorbid anxiety.

“Because Serenity already uses BrainsWay machines in its clinics, patients can now benefit immediately from this faster, convenient, and non-invasive treatment option,” said Tricia Pease, COO and co-founder of Serenity Mental Health Centers. “We are committed to being the best TMS clinic in Colorado Springs.”

Serenity’s board-certified psychiatrists and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners provide full-spectrum mental health services tailored to each patient’s needs. Treatments include psychiatric evaluations, medication management, TMS, and ketamine treatment for conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and more. These evidence-based approaches are designed for patients seeking both traditional support and non-medication treatment options.

Serenity’s outpatient model includes flexible scheduling and same-day appointments, breaking down barriers that often prevent patients from receiving timely care. Serenity is committed to providing patient-first psychiatry and to becoming the go-to destination for TMS therapy in Colorado Springs.

With an 84% response rate and 78% remission rate for TMS patients, Serenity is considered one of the best TMS clinics in Colorado Springs for those seeking alternatives to medication.