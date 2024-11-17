Sightsavers India and AbbVie Partner for 4th State-Level Consultation on Glaucoma Prevention

Sightsavers India in collaboration with AbbVie Therapeutics India Private Limited Hosted the 4th State-Level Consultation on ‘Prevention of Visual Impairment Caused by Glaucoma’

Bengaluru, Karnataka – November 16, 2024 – Sightsavers India and AbbVie India, in their ongoing collaborative campaign, recently hosted the fourth state-level consultation on the ‘Prevention of Visual Impairment Caused by Glaucoma’ at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The event was honoured by the presence of our Guests of Honour, Shri Vikas Kishor Suralkar, IAS, Special Commissioner BBMP and Dr Shamsundar, Joint Director Ophthalmology, Govt of Karnataka.

Glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness worldwide, demands early diagnosis and timely treatment to prevent irreversible vision loss. At the consultation, distinguished guests, including health officials and advocates for eye health, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance eye care services. They recognised this initiative as an essential step in raising awareness and bringing together expertise to confront the challenges posed by glaucoma and prevent avoidable blindness.

The consultation began with a heartfelt welcome by Edwin Charles, Corporate Partnerships Executive, Sightsavers India. This was followed by opening remarks from Mr R.N. Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Sightsavers India, and Dr Rahul Rathod, Medical Director, AbbVie India.

Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare for the state of Karnataka shared his views with us. “Our foremost priority is the health and well-being of the people of Karnataka, and we recognise that clear vision is essential to living a healthy and fulfilling life. The government is fully committed to supporting initiatives like this, which emphasize early detection and prevention of glaucoma to safeguard the eye health of our citizens. We greatly appreciate the dedication of Sightsavers India and AbbVie India in addressing preventable blindness and hosting this consultation as an invaluable effort to raise awareness. Through collaborations focused on eye care, we aim to build a healthier, more productive community for all.”

Shri Vikas Kishor Suralkar, IAS, Special Commissioner BBMP, “I am proud to support this crucial consultation on glaucoma prevention by Sightsavers India and AbbVie India. This event is a vital step in strengthening awareness and prevention strategies around eye health, and the BBMP is fully committed to ensuring that our city’s residents have access to quality care. We must continue to strengthen these efforts and work collectively to ensure every individual has access to early detection, treatment, and the necessary resources to safeguard their vision. The BBMP stands firm in its commitment to supporting initiatives that improve eye health, and we will continue to prioritize eye care as a critical component of our public health agenda.”

Dr Shamsundar, Joint Director Ophthalmology, Govt of Karnataka in his address said, “It is both an honour and a responsibility to be part of this significant consultation addressing the prevention of visual impairment caused by glaucoma. Events like these are essential in uniting expertise and resources to tackle preventable blindness effectively. The combined efforts of the Government of Karnataka, private sector leaders like AbbVie India, and organisations like Sightsavers India demonstrate the power of partnerships in driving impactful change. Together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to adopting initiatives that enhance awareness, promote early diagnosis, and provide equitable access to eye care for all.”

Dr Rahul Rathod, Medical Director, AbbVie India stated “As healthcare professionals, we understand the critical importance of early detection and access to quality eye care. Glaucoma poses significant challenges that call for both increased awareness and prompt action. Through these consultations, we aim to bridge gaps in understanding and improve access to essential care. By equipping communities with current knowledge and resources, we’re advancing efforts to prevent glaucoma-related sight loss. Partnering with Sightsavers India in this initiative is a significant step toward making quality eye care accessible to all, especially those in marginalized communities. This collaboration reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to protect their vision and receive the essential eye health services they need.”

Mr R.N. Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India said “With this campaign now reaching its fourth state, we’re making significant strides to create awareness on glaucoma. Our partnership with AbbVie India continues to drive forward the urgent mission to prevent vision impairment and blindness caused by this ‘silent thief of sight.’ The recent consultation in Bangalore, Karnataka brought together some of the brightest minds in ophthalmology, public health, and government representatives, demonstrating our collective commitment to innovative strategies and early diagnosis for preventing avoidable blindness. We look forward to expanding this initiative into other states in the coming months, taking crucial steps to protect sight and empower communities across India.”

The event continued with a panel discussion featuring specialists who explored different strategies for managing glaucoma. This was followed by an engaging Q&A session, allowing attendees to pose their questions and receive direct guidance from the experts.

Dr Suneeta Dubey, Medical Director and Director of Glaucoma Services, Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, New Delhi, and Keynote Speaker said, “Today’s consultation is an example of collaboration in action, bringing together medical expertise, and public health leaders to drive a unified response against glaucoma.”

The panel members also included General Ophthalmologist: Dr Kaushik Murali, President of Medical Administration Quality & Education at Sankara Eye Foundation India; Glaucoma Specialist: Dr Asha M.S, Nethradhama; Public Health Expert: Dr Priya T. Nandimath, Principal Professor at Padmashree School of Public Health, Bangalore and Garimella Subramaniam, professional journalist and Director of Strategic Initiatives at AgnoShinTechnologies, Chennai.

The panel discussion highlighted the crucial role of collaboration in preventing glaucoma-related visual impairment, emphasizing that a united approach among experts, healthcare providers, policymakers, and media is key to safeguarding vision. The panel members highlighted the often-overlooked risks of glaucoma, stressing that timely diagnosis and intervention can preserve sight and improve quality of life. The importance of regular eye exams was discussed as a proactive measure, alongside the role of media in spreading awareness, empowering individuals to prioritize eye health, and building public support for policies aimed at reducing preventable blindness.

To conclude the event, Jatin Tiwari, Director, of Corporate Partnerships and Southwest Programme, Sightsavers India, shared the way forward and said “The perspectives shared today will be instrumental in refining our initiatives for increasing awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and improving treatment for this silent threat. Moving forward, we are committed to actionable outcomes and advancing stronger collaborations with healthcare experts, policymakers, and community stakeholders” A vote of thanks and felicitation was done by Sayanti Bit, Corporate Partnerships, Sightsavers India.

Following the consultation, the attendees were encouraged to visit the kiosks set up offering free eye screenings for individuals aged 40 and above, emphasizing the importance of early detection for glaucoma. This initiative was aimed at providing easy access to eye health services and raising awareness about the risks of glaucoma, particularly in those over 40, who are at higher risk. The screenings served as a valuable resource, ensuring that timely interventions could be made for those in need of further diagnosis and treatment, reinforcing the event’s commitment to preventing vision loss through proactive care.