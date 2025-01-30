Simple diet that can be done at home to lose weight

By Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist, Sakra World Hospital Bengaluru

A simple diet plan to lose weight can be made by focusing on balanced nutrition and creating a calorie deficit of minimum 500-600 kcal per day in order to lose 2-3 kg per month. Here’s a simple plan that you can follow at home:

1. Breakfast:

• Whole grains or millets with Fruits & nuts: whole grains or millets are high in fibre and will keep you full. Add some fresh fruits for natural sweetness and added micro nutrients, proteins.

• Top up with Boiled Eggs or unflavoured Yogurt, soya or almond milk, sprouts: They are source of protein, and can aid in boosting your metabolism.

2. Mid-Morning Snack:

• Protein plus fibre: 100-150 g of seasonal fruit or veg soup or smoothie for fibre content with roasted chana or buttermilk, or tofu or low fat curd.

3. Lunch: Eat your meal starting with salads and protein food followed by grains.

• Vegetable Salad: Seasonal vegetables like carrot, pink raddish, sweet-potato, cabbage, beetroot) mixed with greens (spinach, lettuce, kale), tomatoes, cucumbers with lemon dressing, can include up-to 200-250 g

• One protein based item for providing satiety, include whole legumes like rajma, chana, beans, egg whites, grilled or steamed chicken or fish or tofu etc. Include quantity of 75-100g.

• Brown/unpolished/red Rice or Quinoa/millets: These are whole grains and provide fibre and energy. Use a small serving to control calories. Include 30-45gm only.

4. Evening Snack:

Dry Roasted Nuts 1 handful or Carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks paired with a couple of tablespoons of hummus or Multigrain malt made with milk or sprouts salad for protein and healthy fats.

5. Dinner:

• Same as lunch but prefer Non-starchy vegetables with Lean Protein: Non-starchy vegetables include zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, okra, brinjal, gourds etc.

Remember:

• Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water a day to stay hydrated and help with weight loss. Drink water before meals to help control hunger.

• If you’re still hungry, have some herbal tea like green tea, black tea or a glass of infused water with a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, coconut water or lemon juice with added chia seeds to boost metabolism.

• Include mixed variety of roasted seeds approximately one handful to satisfy hunger pans.

• Control Portion Sizes: Always try to eat smaller portions to keep the calorie intake in check.

• Avoid Sugary Drinks such as diet sodas, juices, flavoured milks.

• Exercise Regularly: Combine this diet with light to moderate exercise (walking, yoga, or home workouts) for best results.

By focusing on all of the above you’ll be on your way to achieve weight loss goals.