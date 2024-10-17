Skyhawk Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on SKY-1214 at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium

SKY-1214, a first-in-class FANCL/FANCI RNA splicing modulator, demonstrated broad anti-cancer activity in multiple cancers, including difficult to treat multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

BOSTON, MA., October 16, 2024 – Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets, today announced the company will deliver a poster presentation highlighting preclinical data on SKY-1214 at the 36th European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)-National Cancer Institute (NCI)-American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium (“EORTC-NCI-AACR”) to be held from October 23-25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

SKY-1214 is an oral RNA splicing modulator developed through the company’s novel RNA-splicing platform. It is being developed for difficult-to-treat multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). SKY-1214 targets FANCL/FANCI, critical components of the Fanconi anemia DNA damage repair pathway, which MM and NHL cells use to maintain their genome integrity.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: “Preclinical characterization of SKY-1214, a small molecule splicing modulator of Fanconi Anemia pathway members for the treatment of multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma”

Poster: #PB104

Session: New Drugs

Date/Time: Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Location: Exhibition Hall

Presenter: Simone Rauch, PhD, Skyhawk Therapeutics