Smiles Child Development Centre opened to address developmental disability, a neurological illness which is on the rise in children post covid

Hyderabad, November 08, 2023…..Smiles Child Development Center opened in the city at Road No. 14, Banjara Hills on Wednesday to address the growing incidences of children developing autism-like symptoms due to poor social contact they went through during the COVID

The unique centre was inaugurated by Renuka B, MD of Butta Group and Founder of Meridian Educational Society and Seema Sikri, Associate Director of Hyderabad City Security Council.

Autism symptoms such as lack of eye contact, attention span, doing things repetitively, inattentiveness, delayed speech, no response to calling out their name, poor social contact, and addiction to mobile phones are seen in a significant number of children in the age group of up to 14 years and their number is on the rise said Sangeeta Rajesh, ISB alumni, the lady behind Smiles Child Development Center.

These symptoms can be reversed to normal behaviour after therapy, said Sangeeta Rajesh, Smiles Child Development Center. But Hyderabad the city which is known for the best healthcare infrastructure lacks amenities and needs counselling and therapy services, facilities required for treating autistic children and Autism look-a-like children.

The only second of its kind and the biggest (5000 sq ft) centre with all under service is set up at an investment of little over rupees two crore

The centre is the need of the hour as a significant percentage of the child population in the city in the age group of up to 14 years is developing autism-like symptoms, Sangeeta added.

Schools are unable to keep students, parents are caught off guard not knowing what to do.

Smiles Child Development Center once opened is the biggest in the city, making children school ready.

Smiles added massive infrastructure/facilities such as Therapy Balls (Peanut Balls etc.), a Trampoline, a Multi-Sensory Gym, Kids Toilet Training, a Home Suite, Occupational Therapy Equipment, Balancing Exercise Equipment, Monkey Bar, Multi Swing System, Floating Bridge etc. required to address the problem, Sangeeta said.

Autism is the world’s third most common developmental disability, a neurological illness. In the city, it is now emerging as a big health issue. Low awareness, lack of minimum required facilities and poor diagnosis, lack of well-trained professionals is a challenge, Sangeeta said.

Sangeeta Rajesh is an academician with rich experience in remedial instruction.

She earlier associated Euro Kids, Meridian School, DRS Kids, Educom Solutions and others. She established Smiles School at Himayatnagar about 15 years back to make special children and children with learning disabilities and made hundreds school-ready and are leading a happy life.

Sangeeta was a curriculum designer, trainer and consultant. She worked on reviving long-forgotten Indian traditional childhood games. She has over eight lakh followers on Facebook.