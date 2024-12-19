Sony SAB Stars Share Their Health and Wellness Priorities

Sony SAB’s talented artists Naveen Pandita, Garima Parihar, Pariva Pranati, and Sukanya Surve recently opened up about how they prioritize their well-being despite their hectic shooting schedules. Balancing long hours on set with personal health can be challenging, but these actors have found unique ways to stay physically and mentally fit. From focusing on diet and incorporating quick workouts to practicing meditation and self-care routines, they emphasize the importance of health in their lives. The artists shared personal insights and tips that help them stay active and positive amidst demanding days. Their stories serve as an inspiration for anyone looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle despite a busy routine.

Naveen Pandita who plays the role of Ashwin Patel in Pushpa Impossible says, “For TV actors, maintaining a proper schedule can be quite challenging as we often work 12-14 hours a day. I focus on my diet to ensure good health, and whenever I get a holiday, I make it a point to work out for at least an hour. If that’s not possible, I go for a walk and track my steps, aiming for 6,000 to 10,000 steps daily to maintain balance. For self-care, I follow a consistent morning and night routine, similar to what most actors do.”

“For me, mental and physical health go hand in hand,” says Garima Parihar, actor in Pushpa Impossible. “I prioritize meditation to maintain my mental well-being and make time for it even during busy shoot schedules. For physical health, I stay active on set by walking and standing rather than sitting, and I balance this with a managed diet to stay fit, especially when I can’t hit the gym regularly. When I get off, I usually like to book a spa session as I like to pamper myself which also helps me with my well-being.”

Pariva Pranati who plays the role of Vandana in Wagle Ki Duniya says, “I make it a point to focus on my mental health by practicing mindfulness and staying positive, no matter how hectic things get. For physical health, I try to stay active on set by walking around whenever possible and ensuring my diet is balanced. It’s all about finding small but meaningful ways to prioritize self-care, even during the busiest days.”

Sukanya Surve, who plays the role of Vidya Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, shared her approach to maintaining physical and mental well-being, “In a daily show, it can be challenging to maintain a proper routine, but as an actor, it’s important to stay in good health because people look up to us. I make it a point to do some kind of workout either before leaving home or after pack-up to keep my body active throughout the day. I strongly believe everyone should dedicate some time to physical exercise daily. Regarding mental peace, I feel everyone has their way of finding it—some enjoy listening to music, others might paint. For me, coming from a very spiritual family background, I start my day with chants of my Guru. This is something I never skip, no matter what. It’s incredibly important to me as it fills me with positivity and acts as my protective shield. It helps me maintain my mental health and stay balanced.”