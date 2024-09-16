Spelling Bee Competition at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka Shows Seniors the Way to Better Cognitive Health

New Delhi, 16th September 2024: In a unique way to help senior citizens exercise and strengthen their cognitive functions, HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka hosted a Senior Spelling Bee Competition today. The event aimed to promote cognitive health and raise awareness about preventive measures for Alzheimer’s disease among senior citizens. Over 100 participants aged 60 and above tested their cognitive abilities and showcased their spelling skills. The competition encouraged seniors to keep their minds active, which can have long-term benefits for brain health.
Addressing the participants, (Lt Gen) Dr. CS Narayanan, VSM, Chairman, Manipal Institute of Neurosciences, HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka said, “Alzheimer’s is one of the fastest-growing health issues among seniors, affecting millions globally. India has witnessed an alarming rise in dementia cases, with 7.4% (8.8 million) of individuals aged 60 and above living with dementia. Regular mental activities, like spelling bees, puzzles, and memory games, are powerful tools for maintaining cognitive function and promoting brain health. Such activities stimulate the brain, encouraging those over 60 to keep their minds active, which may help delay the onset of cognitive decline.”