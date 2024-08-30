StaffHealth Welcomes Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing

Alpharetta, GA, August 30, 2024 — StaffHealth is proud to announce the addition of Wendy B. Rewerts to its leadership team as the Director of On-Demand Staffing. In this role, Wendy will spearhead the PRN division of StaffHealth.com, driving strategic initiatives to enhance their on-demand staffing solutions.

Wendy is a retired Air Force veteran who joins StaffHealth with an outstanding track record in overseeing end-to-end recruitment processes, driving strategic leadership, and building strong relationships with both internal and external partners. Wendy’s focus on aligning recruitment and business development efforts with organizational goals has consistently fostered a culture of excellence within every organization at which she has previously served.

“We’re excited to have Wendy lead our On-Demand Staffing division,” said Anthony Miller, COO of StaffHealth. “Her extensive experience and strategic vision are exactly what we need to expand our PRN services. Wendy’s leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and ensuring that we continue to deliver top-tier staffing solutions. Wendy’s appointment also evidences StaffHealth’s continuing commitment to growth and delivering exceptional results in the healthcare staffing industry.”

Wendy’s expertise extends across critical areas such as organization and team development, strategic planning, budget management, and human resources.

Wendy holds a Master’s of Business Administration, Master’s of Science in Leadership, Master’s in Health Care Administration, and a postgraduate Certificate in Human Resources.

“I’m thrilled to join StaffHealth and lead the PRN division. StaffHealth offers an exciting opportunity to drive innovation in on-demand staffing and to ensure that we continue attracting the best talent in the healthcare industry. I’m looking forward to contributing to StaffHealth’s mission and to the success of our clients,” Wendy commented on her new position.