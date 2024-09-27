Surgical robotics pioneer Intuitive opens Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru

Mumbai, India: Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), announced the opening of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru today. The new centre will drive innovation and enable the enhancement of operational efficiency across the global organisation. Gary S. Guthart, Intuitive CEO and Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka inaugurated the centre today at its location at the Embassy Golf Links.

The GCC will serve as one of Intuitive’s core global hubs for functions including IT support, enterprise analytics, software quality, human resource management system (HRMS) and post-market surveillance, all of which strengthen the safety, performance and reliability of Intuitive’s systems and technologies. The GCC will be an important contributor to Intuitive’s operations, reflecting the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and excellence.

While inaugurating the centre, Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka said, “Today marks a significant step forward as we welcome the establishment of a Global Capability Center in Bangalore, a city known for its dynamic growth and future potential. We recognize the pivotal role of cutting-edge technologies like robotics in the future of surgery and are committed to supporting such innovations. This Global Capability Center will play a crucial role in training more doctors, a field where India has immense potential and already produces some of the finest medical professionals globally. With further collaboration, including public-private partnerships, we can expand these advancements to even the most remote areas. The government looks forward to working with medical technology leaders like Intuitive to bring modern healthcare technology to every corner of Karnataka.” Announcing the opening of the GCC in Bengaluru, Gary S Guthart, CEO of Intuitive said, “Intuitive is committed to building a strong presence and contributing to the growth of the healthcare ecosystem in India. This Global Capability Centre will play an important role in helping us to advance minimally invasive healthcare technology, and the ecosystem of services, support and insight that ensure its successful use and adoption.”

Intuitive expects to have more than 250 full-time positions at the GCC, including functions that will add value to the overall product lifecycle, including product upgrades, quality improvement, and customer service. This expansion aligns with Intuitive’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture, and the team at GCC will embody Intuitive’s core values of integrity, transparency, and flexibility.

“Opening the Global Capability Centre here in Bengaluru is about more than expanding our operations—it reinforces our commitment to innovation, safety, quality and performance. Bengaluru, known for its vibrant technology development and skilled talent pool, provides an ideal environment for our Global Capability Centre, and we believe it can help us drive our mission forward to improve patient outcomes through advanced robotic surgical technologies,” said Darla Hutton, Vice President Commercial Operations and Marketing Asia & Interim General Manager India, Intuitive

Intuitive has thoughtfully advanced minimally invasive care in India through advanced robotic technology, supported by an innovative ecosystem of learning, services, and solutions. Intuitive technology can be found in in leading private and government hospitals, Medical Institutes and State Government Medical Colleges across the country. To date, more than 850 surgeons have been trained on Intuitive’s da Vinci technology and more than 100,000 procedures performed in India.