Tapeworm Infections Surge in Monsoon, Can Damage Brain, Warns Mumbai Doctor

Mumbai , 17th July 2025: — As the monsoon rains sweep across Mumbai, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, is issuing a critical alert regarding the escalating threat of tapeworm infections. Dr. Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist, highlights the severe danger of neurocysticercosis, a perilous brain infection caused by these parasites, often contracted through contaminated food and water.

“During the monsoon, people frequently neglect fundamental food hygiene, but undercooked pork and inadequately washed vegetables are common carriers of tapeworm larvae,” Dr. Pai elucidated. “Once ingested, these parasites can migrate to the brain, developing into cysts that can trigger seizures, debilitating headaches, and even irreversible neurological harm.”

The increased incidence of monsoon-related flooding and the accompanying deterioration in sanitation significantly amplify the risk of such infections. Children and individuals with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to these parasitic invaders.