Recent studies from the World Sleep Foundation show that sleepwalking incidents have increased by 27% globally, with particular spikes in urban centers with high rates of digital device usage before bedtime. A recent study by an online gaming company analyzed sleep statistics around the world to identify the countries that suffer from sleepwalking the most. The research compares countries by key indicators of sleeping disorder statistics, average time in bed, and sleepwalking-related searches. The final ranking is based primarily on the search count per 100K residents.

Here is the summary of the findings:

Country Sleepwalking-related searches per 100k people Sleep Disorder Prevalence Average Time in Bed Singapore 1084 4.50% 6h 34min United States 952 5.90% 7h 06min Canada 806 4.70% 7h 11min United Kingdom 741 4.50% 7h 22min Sweden 734 4.90% 7h 15min Australia 703 5.90% 7h 20min New Zealand 648 5.40% 7h 27min Austria 528 5.10% 7h 07min Finland 504 5.20% 7h 23min Norway 459 4.70% 7h 09min

The country with the most sleepwalking problems is Singapore, with 1,084 related searches per 100K residents. The sleeping disorders are quite common among the population, with 4.5%, and Singapore residents don’t get high-quality sleep. People in Singapore spend only 6 hours and 34 minutes in bed, the shortest time in the ranking.

The United States ranks second in the list of the most sleepwalking countries, with 952 medical searches on sleepwalking issues. The U.S. has the highest sleep disorder prevalence in the ranking, with 5.9% of the population suffering from sleep problems. Quality and length of sleep are the second lowest on the list, with 7 hours and 6 minutes on average.

Canada takes third place, with 806 searches. Sleep disorders are a little less common in Canada than in the U.S., with 4.7%. On average, Canadians spend a similar time to Americans in bed, 7 hours and 11 minutes.

The United Kingdom holds fourth position, with 741 searches. Just as in Singapore, 4.5% of residents of the U.K. have a sleeping disorder, but they spend almost an hour longer in bed, with 7 hours and 22 minutes.

Sweden follows closely after the U.K. with fifth place and 734 searches per 100K. The rate of sleeping disorders is higher in Sweden than in Canada or the U.K., with 4.9%. The overall length of sleep is shorter than in the U.K., at 7 hours and 15 minutes.

In sixth spot is Australia, with 703 searches. Just as the United States, Australia has the highest rate of sleep disorders, with 5.9% of the population. At the same time, the quality and length of sleep are a little better in Australia than in the U.S., with 7 hours and 20 minutes.

New Zealand ranks seventh, with residents searching for information about sleepwalking 648 per 100K. While New Zealanders often experience sleep problems, with 5.4% affected by disorders, the residents get the longest sleep in the ranking, 7 hours and 27 minutes.

Austria takes eighth place, with 528 searches. The country stands out with one of the shortest times in bed on average, 7 hours and 7 minutes, less than in Sweden or Canada. Austria also has a lot of instances of sleeping disorders, amounting to 5.1%.

Finland is ninth, with 504 searches. Closely following New Zealand, Finland’s residents get the second-most sleep in the top 10, with 7 hours and 23 minutes. The sleeping disorders here are a little less prevalent than in Austria or Canada, with 5.2%.

Norway closes the ranking of the countries most affected by sleepwalking, with tenth place and 459 searches per 100K residents. Similar to Canada, Norway has the smallest rate of sleeping disorders in the top 10, with 4.7%, but Norwegians still don’t get enough sleep, with only 7 hours and 9 minutes.

A spokesperson from an online gaming company, Casinova, commented on the study: “The rising prevalence of sleep disorders in highly developed nations highlights how modern lifestyle choices are reshaping human rest patterns across the globe. The sleeping statistics reveal a concerning paradox where technological advancement and economic prosperity often coincide with deteriorating sleep quality, suggesting that the pursuit of productivity and constant digital presence may be undermining one of the most basic physiological needs.”