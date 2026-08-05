The First Hour Matters: Doctors Urge Timely Breastfeeding to Give Every Baby the Best Start

Mumbai, Aug 05: Marking World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7), specialists at Apex Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, are highlighting the life-saving importance of initiating breastfeeding within the first hour after birth and exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months. Doctors emphasize that while breastfeeding is a natural process, successful breastfeeding requires timely counselling, skilled medical guidance, and strong support from families, employers, and healthcare providers.

According to experts, the first hour after birth—often referred to as the “Golden Hour”—is one of the most critical periods in a newborn’s life. Breastfeeding during this time helps protect babies against infections, improves survival, strengthens immunity, and establishes successful long-term breastfeeding. Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months provides complete nutrition, supports healthy brain development, and significantly reduces the risk of respiratory illnesses, diarrhoeal diseases, obesity, diabetes, and allergies later in life.

Breastfeeding also offers substantial health benefits for mothers. It promotes faster recovery after childbirth, helps the uterus return to its normal size, supports emotional well-being, and lowers the long-term risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

Dr. Rasika Wagh Jadhav , Consultant Gynaecologist, Apex Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, said: “The first hour after birth offers a unique opportunity to give every baby the healthiest possible start in life. Early breastfeeding provides vital antibodies that protect newborns from infections, strengthens immunity, and supports healthy growth and development. Breastfeeding is a natural process, but mothers need the right guidance, reassurance, and encouragement to begin their journey with confidence. Early counselling during pregnancy and support immediately after delivery can make a significant difference.” Dr. Rasika Wagh Jadhav , Consultant Gynaecologist further added Apex Group of Hospitals also emphasizes that breastfeeding should never be viewed as the mother’s responsibility alone. Families, employers, and healthcare professionals all play an important role in creating an environment where mothers feel supported and empowered. Many breastfeeding challenges, including poor latching, pain, misconceptions, lack of confidence, inadequate maternity support, or the early introduction of formula feeds, can be effectively addressed through antenatal education, timely lactation counselling, immediate post-delivery assistance, and continued follow-up by trained healthcare professionals. Strengthening these support systems not only improves breastfeeding success but also contributes to healthier mothers, healthier babies, and stronger communities

As part of its commitment to maternal and child health, Apex Group of Hospitals encourages expectant mothers to discuss breastfeeding during antenatal visits, seek professional lactation support immediately after delivery, and rely on evidence-based medical advice rather than myths or misinformation. The hospital also urges families and workplaces to create a supportive environment that enables mothers to continue breastfeeding with confidence.

This World Breastfeeding Week, Apex Group of Hospitals reiterates that every child deserves the best possible start in life, and that journey begins with timely breastfeeding in the very first hour after birth.