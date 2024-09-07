The medical fraternity must invest time, talent and treasure in deeper research to know the exact causes of cancer: Smt Seethakka

Hyderabad, September 07, 2024: Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Government of Telangana Smt Sethakka and film star and popular comedian Mr Ali launched a T-shirt and Finishers’ Medal for The World’s Largest Cancer Awareness Run “Quambiant Global Grace Cancer Run-2024” in a function held at Hotel Daspall in Jubilee Hills on Friday evening.

Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, the president of the Grace Cancer Foundation; Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director, of Yashoda Hospitals Group, Ramesh Kaza, Secretary General of the SCSC; Prashant Nandella, President of HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association); Krupakar Reddy, Race Director; Dr Prameela Rani Sunkavalli; Yogendranath from Quambiant Developers, Ajay Mishra, a retired IAS Officer, Mr Sujatha Rao, Founder Trustee and former senior police officer graced the launch.

The run is to be held on 6th October at Gachibowli, with over 1 lakh participants from across 130 countries through Physical and Virtual Modes. The run is planned to raise funds to deploy free cancer screening for poor people.

Addressing immediately after the launch, Smt Seethakaa said Doctors can treat a disease, but comedians like Mr. Ali with his comedy can treat all sorts of diseases. Dr Chinna Babu, referring to the Founder and President of Grace Cancer Foundation the Minister said, that though his name sounds ‘small'(Chinna in Telugu), he is doing many ‘big’ and ‘great’ things.

Very few people in the past used to get cancer. Now anybody and everybody and everywhere can get Cancer, she added. Awareness and screening is the only way forward. It must begin in remote places that have no clue why cancer comes. Prevention is better than cure. We must declare war against cancer. We must throw cancer away from society and form our lives. The medical fraternity must invest time, talent and treasure in deeper research to know the exact causes of cancer, she said.

The Comedian Mr. Ali said Dr. Chinnababu is a doctor with a service bent of mind, which is a rare combination to be found nowadays. We pray to God with folded hands, and we also pray to doctors with the same folded hands. Doctors are no less than gods. Without exception, everybody has to seek the services of doctors in their respective lives. Dr Chinna Babu is a great and big personality quite in contrast to his name. I have acted in 1250 films in six languages for forty-five years making people laugh, and smile. Laughter is the best medicine, he added.

Dr. Pavan Gorukanti urged the media to amplify the message of screening for early cancer detection. Besides screening early, one needs to reduce calorie intake or fasting, increase physical activity and reduce obesity. Daily physical activity will keep you fit and reduce the chances of getting 90% of lifestyle diseases.

The 7th edition of the run with the theme “Run for Grace Screen for Life” will have a participation of over 1 lakh people from 130 plus countries, disclosed Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Senior Consultant Robotic Surgical Oncologist and the Founder of GRACE (Global Research and Cancer Education) Cancer Foundation.

The Run will be held in three different categories—2K, 5K& 10K, over 20,000 participants are expected to participate in the event to be held in Gachibowli, informed Krupakar Reddy, the Race Director.

The run will be organised by GRACE Cancer Foundation, a Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation founded to alleviate the burden of cancer through education, early detection, treatment, rehabilitation, and cutting-edge research. Every participant not only gets to run their favourite distance, but they also help a good cause by donating a portion of their registration fee to cancer screening and awareness” Dr Chinababu added

The objectives for the Run according to Dr. Chinababu are to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives by creating awareness about Cancer, to promote physical activity as a means to prevent and combat cancer in society and to help people lead active lifestyles and also to raise funds for screening the underprivileged right at their doorstep, for free.

The Grace Cancer Foundation works towards helping marginalized communities fight cancer. Most tumours are treatable if they are detected at an early stage and offered the right treatment. However, most people living in remote and slum areas across the globe are ignorant of this fact, and unfortunately, they are succumbing to it. So, it has been our deepest desire to reach out to the unreached and bring awareness about this disease.

It is baffling that 9.5 million people are losing to cancer every year across the world. So, to prevent more people from falling prey to it, the foundation has been conducting free screening camps, cancer awareness talks, and cancer runs in 10 countries, covering 4 continents.

Quambiant Developers, Rayn, AMCHAM India, HYSEA and SCSC, Natco, WindStream, LIC, Movers.com, CIRO, Nirmaam & CII, BMS and Yashoda Hospitals and others are supporting the event.

For more information, please visit www.gracecancerfoundation.org