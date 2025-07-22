The Silent Threat: Understanding Bone Cancer Symptoms

By Dr. Milind Shetti , Consultant Radiation Oncologist ,HCG Cancer Center – Hubli

Bone cancer is uncommon but serious. It can affect people at almost any age, including children and young adults. Considered as rare and its symptoms resemble those of common bone or joint problems, it often goes undiagnosed until it has progressed. In many cases, the early warning signs are subtle—mistaken for sports injuries, growing pains, or arthritis. These early clues are easy to miss, therefore a closer is very important.

An Excruciating Pain

Pain is one of the earliest and most common signs of bone cancer. It usually doesn’t arise suddenly or severely, but often starts as a dull ache that lingers—sometimes for weeks or months. Unlike pain from an injury, this kind of discomfort may not have a clear cause and do not respond well to rest or pain relievers. It may feel worse at night or during activity, and does not improve the way you would expect a routine sprain or strain. When the bone pain does not ease up or continues to grow worse over time, it’s worth a closer look.

No Swelling or Lump Before

As the tumour grows, the area around it may swell. This swelling may appear gradually and often isn’t painful at first. Some people notice a firm lump near a bone—often near joints like the knee or shoulder. It might be written off as a pulled muscle or inflammation from overuse. But when the swelling does not go down, or the lump gets larger over time, it should not be ignored.

Subtle Changes in Movement

A tumour near a joint can reduce flexibility or make everyday movement feel stiff or strained. In children, this might show up as limping or avoiding certain activities. In adults, there might be reduced range of motion or unexplained discomfort while walking or climbing stairs. These changes may be gradual and easily dismissed, especially if there’s no obvious injury to explain them.

Fractures That Don’t Seem to Fit

Sometimes, the first sign of bone cancer is a fracture that occurs with very little force. A bone weakened by a tumour can break more easily—even during a minor fall or routine movement. These are called “pathological fractures.” If a person with no known bone condition sustains a fracture after minimal trauma, it should raise concern and prompt further evaluation.

Noticing What’s Easy to Miss

Many early signs of bone cancer are nonspecific, and that’s what makes diagnosis difficult. Symptoms like fatigue, low-grade fever, or weight loss may appear later and are not unique to bone tumours. But when they show up alongside persistent bone pain or swelling, they should not be brushed aside.

It’s also important to consider age and risk factors. Children and teens are more likely to develop certain primary bone cancers like osteosarcoma. In older adults, bone tumours are more likely to be secondary—spread from cancers of the breast, prostate, or lungs. In both cases, delays in diagnosis can reduce the effectiveness of the treatment.

When to Investigate Further

Act immediately when the symptoms do not follow the usual pattern. Bone pain that lasts more than two to three weeks, a lump that gets bigger, or movement that becomes increasingly limited—these are signs that deserve medical attention. The same is true for unexplained fractures or swelling that does not resolve.

Imaging studies like X-rays, MRI, or CT scans can help identify suspicious lesions. But confirmation comes only with a biopsy, and this should be done by a specialist trained in orthopaedic oncology.

Bone cancer is rare, but the risks of missing early are real. When early signs are passed off as routine pain or strain, the chance to catch it in time may slip away. The sooner it’s found, the better—not just for treating the disease but for holding on to strength, movement, and peace of mind.