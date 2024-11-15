The Surprising link of Kidney Stone and back pain

Is Your Back Pain Actually Kidney Stones? The Surprising Link Most People Miss

Dr. Santosh Benthur, Lead consultant, Urology and renal transplantation, Aster RV Hospital

Chronic back pain is often misdiagnosed as a musculoskeletal issue, when in fact, kidney stones may be the hidden cause. People suffering from kidney stones may perceive crippling pain in the lower back or flank regions as muscular strain or other problems of the spine. The amount and type of pain experienced may vary and this poses more challenges to the clinical scenario because it becomes even harder to determine the cause without adequate physical examination and imaging investigations of the healthcare seeking patient.

A study published in February 2023 indicates that the prevalence of kidney stones in India mirrors global trends, standing at approximately 12%, with northern India exhibiting a higher rate of about 15%.

What are the main symptoms that might help people distinguish between typical back pain and pain caused by kidney stones?

It is important to comprehend the major symptoms that will help people know the difference between ordinary backaches and pain that comes from kidney stones in order to facilitate diagnosis and treatment.

In typical instances of backache, there is often a sensation of heaviness in the lower back that gets relieved after a few minutes of rest or a change in position.On the other hand, in case of formation of kidney stones, the pain which is experienced is rather classified as more severe and longer pain cycles which start from the deep back and extend to the lower belly and to the groin often accompanied with nausea or even vomiting. Additional symptoms include severe and ongoing pain on the patient’s side or back, blood in the urine, fever and chills , foul-smelling or cloudy urine, and a burning sensation during urination.

Why are kidney stones becoming more prevalent, and what tests can be done to diagnose it?

Many healthcare providers have raised concerns regarding the kidney stone disease due to its increasing incidence and this has sparked inquiries into the reasons for this worrisome trend.Men are significantly more likely to develop kidney stones than women, with prevalence rates nearly double that of women.Lifestyle changes, eating patterns and environmental factors are several of the reasons possible that the enervating condition is on the upsurge.

In order to treat the patient appropriately, diagnostic testing for kidney stones consists of several tools including imaging studies such as kidney ultrasound, abdominal X-rays,abdominal CT scans or retrograde pyelogram, as well as urine, kidney function and blood tests to assess levels of calcium, phosphorus, uric acid, and electrolytes. Even urinalysis can be performed to detect crystals and red blood cells. Being aware of these factors will assist in both prevention and treatment of stone diseases.

Surgery is typically required if the kidney stone is too large to pass on its own, or if it is growing, if it blocks urine flow and leads to infection or kidney damage, or if the pain cannot be managed effectively.

How can untreated kidney stones impact long-term health, and what are the risks of delayed diagnosis?

Ignoring the kidney stones has its negative effect on an individual’s health and can be adverse and can result in various complications harmful to overall health. Addressing kidney stones is important because their presence may cause extreme debilitating pain, frequent urinary tract infections, and even impairment of the kidneys due to backflow obstruction.

Stagnation of kidney stones over a period of time may result in chronic kidney disease as the kidney tissues are usually exposed to persistent obstructive inflammation that hinders their functionality. Furthermore, diagnostic delays may worsen the situation, with high chances of associated serious conditions such as sepsis or kidney failure developing which may involve more aggressive intervention such as surgery or dialysis. Hence, early treatment in this case becomes very important so as to reduce these incidences and to protect the kidney from functional loss.

What are the key steps patients can take to lower their risk of recurring kidney stones?

– Drink enough water to avoid dehydration.

– Limit the intake of sodium to minimize the loss of excess calcium.

– Increase intake of calcium rich food and if needed use calcium supplements.

– Limit foods with sugar and high oxalate content such as spinach, corm and nuts.

– Provide a balanced diet that consists of sufficient amounts of fruits and vegetables.

– Control the amount of protein, particularly of animal origin.

– Talk to your doctor about medicines if you are susceptible to stones or history of stones.

– Follow the physician’s instructions and have urine pH and composition checked at intervals.

– Indulge in physical exercises regularly.

– After the treatment,have regular check-ups with a nephrologist or urologist.

– Adhere to the standard weight range.