TN launches upgraded TAEI Registry 2.0 to enhance emergency care network

Chennai, Nov 8: In a major step towards strengthening its emergency healthcare ecosystem, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday launched the upgraded Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) Registry 2.0 — a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline and elevate the quality of emergency medical services across the State.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the new digital platform at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, highlighting that the system would significantly improve real-time coordination between ambulance services and hospitals.

“The upgraded registry, accessible through both web and mobile applications, will record live patient data from the 108 ambulance network and hospital emergency departments. This will enable data-driven analysis, improve clinical decision-making, and help enhance patient outcomes,” he said.

First launched in 2017, the TAEI has been a pioneering initiative in India’s public health system. It has transformed the state’s emergency response network by converting traditional hospital casualty wards into modern emergency departments equipped with advanced infrastructure, sophisticated medical equipment, and specially trained personnel.

As of now, 113 TAEI centres are functioning across Tamil Nadu — including 36 medical college hospitals, five attached institutions, 31 district headquarters hospitals, and 41 sub-district hospitals.

Many of these are strategically located along national and state highways to ensure immediate medical attention for accident victims and other critical patients.

Minister Subramanian explained that the initiative operates on six core focus areas — myocardial infarction (heart attack), burns, poison and bites, preeclampsia/eclampsia (PREM), trauma, and stroke.

By targeting these major life-threatening conditions, the TAEI has been able to save thousands of lives through timely intervention and rapid triage.

“The upgraded TAEI Registry 2.0 will not only improve the speed and accuracy of emergency care but also provide the government with a valuable database for research, monitoring, and policy planning. With real-time analytics and digital integration, we can ensure that every patient receives the right care at the right time,” the Minister added.

The launch of TAEI 2.0 marks a significant milestone in Tamil Nadu’s continuing effort to build a robust, technology-driven healthcare system capable of handling emergencies efficiently and equitably across both urban and rural areas.

–IANS