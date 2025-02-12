Trustwell Hospitals has two new inductions

Doctors who bring value with experience

Bengaluru 12, February 2025– Trsutwell Hospitals Bengaluru has added strength to two departments mainly paediatric & general medicine with two big names in the medical fraternity in its growth path for the year as the chairman had mentioned in his earlier media reach out. This initiative will give added fillip to the team in its overall delivery to the patients. The hospital has experienced added footfalls which is reassuring to the patients residing in the south Bengaluru the Hospital also gets many international patients largely due to few speciality areas which only they cater to.

Dr T Radhakrishna MBBS & MD is a seasoned Consultant Physician with over 30 years of experience. He has treated over 25,000 patients in his distinguished career. He has earned a reputation for his expertise, compassion, and dedication to the well-being of those he serves. Dr Radhakrishna completed his MBBS and MD (General Medicine), from the prestigious Bangalore Medical College. He believes in a holistic approach to medicine, emphasizing the importance of understanding each patient’s unique circumstances. He is dedicated to building strong, trusting relationships with his patients, ensuring they feel heard, respected, and actively involved in their healthcare decisions. His areas of expertise is Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus Dr. T Chandra Sekhar MD (Ped), DCH: A Distinguished Senior Paediatrician with Over 30 Years of Experience.

In his journey as a child specialist, he has treated to over 30,000 patients earning a reputation for his expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to paediatric healthcare. Dr. T Chandra Sekhar completed his MBBS at Bellary Medical College, DCH from Mysore Medical College and MD (Pae) in Mysore Medical College. He believes in a holistic approach to paediatric care, emphasizing the importance of understanding each child’s unique circumstances. He has participated in several national and international paediatric conferences, presented papers and was associated with UNICEF and ICMR. His areas of expertise are child nutrition, wheezy child, and infectious diseases.