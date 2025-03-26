Understanding The Importance of Primary Teeth or Milk Teeth

By- Dr. Manvi Srivastava, Professor and Head, Department of Dentistry, NIIMS Medical College & Hospital

Some parents believe that primary (baby) teeth are less important than permanent teeth because primary teeth are going to “fall out anyway.” However, primary teeth are key to a child’s growth and development. Here’s some insight into this topic:

1. Maintains overall good health. The health of primary teeth affects children’s overall health and well-being. Tooth decay in primary teeth can lead to abscessed teeth. Infections from abscessed teeth can spread to other areas in the head

and neck and lead to fever, pain, and swelling. Using antibiotics to treat dental infections may work temporarily. However, infections will always come back if tooth decay is not treated.

2. Helps in Maintaining good nutrition. To grow and be strong, children need to eat healthy foods. Children with tooth decay in their primary teeth are less likely to eat crunchy foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables that promote good nutrition and a healthy body. These children are also at risk of developing nutritional deficiencies and becoming malnourished.

3. The development of speech. Losing teeth early due to tooth decay can interfere with the development of a young child’s speech. Young children with missing teeth have difficulty making “th,” “la,” and other sounds. This can make it hard for others to understand the child. In some cases, the child may need speech therapy to change speech patterns he or she developed because of missing teeth.

4. Maintaining space for permanent teeth. Primary teeth hold space for permanent teeth developing underneath them in the jaw. If primary teeth are lost too early, other teeth move into the space and block the incoming permanent teeth. This can cause crowding.

5. Promoting self-confidence. Young children can be quick to call attention to other children who have decayed, chipped, or discolored teeth. Children with visible tooth decay often do not smile, cover their mouths with their hands when they speak, or minimize interaction with others. A healthy smile gives children the self-confidence they need to have positive social experiences.

1. How to take care of primary teeth?

Brushing primary teeth with fluoride toothpaste every day twice, promotes good oral health. As soon as the first tooth appears, parents should begin brushing a baby’s tooth with a smear (rice-sized amount) of fluoride toothpaste twice a day. Making this a daily habit lowers the amount of bacteria in the mouth, helps prevent tooth decay, and starts a lifetime of good oral health habits.

2. At what age child should go for a dental checkup?

Having a dental visit by age 1 promotes good oral health. The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends that a child have his or her first dental visit by age 1. A young child’s dental visit is simple and quick.

3. Can anything be done for the prevention of dental caries?

Fluoride varnish application can be done to prevent the development of dental caries. Early appointment with the Pediatric dentist helps in identifying potential problems, and the specialist can explain what changes to expect in the child’s mouth as he or she develops and grows. The oral health professional also shows parents how to take care of their child’s teeth.