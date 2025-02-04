‘Unify to Notify’– Urges Government to Classify Cancer a Notifiable Disease in India

Chennai, 4th February 2025: Apollo Cancer Centres, in collaboration with Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI), TN Association of Surgical Oncology (TASO), Tamil Nadu Medical and Pediatric Oncologist Society (TAMPOS) launches a nationwide campaign–Unify to Notify–on World Cancer Day.

The campaign urges the Government of India to classify cancer as a notifiable disease, a much-needed critical step for combating the menace of the disease. In addition, an interactive panel discussion on ‘Making Cancer a Notifiable Disease Nationally’ was organized, moderated by Dr. Sankar Srinivasan, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology – Apollo Cancer Centre, Teynampet. Panelists included representatives from AROI, TAMPOS, TASO, along with Dr. Suresh S, HOD & Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Vanagaram, and Dr. Prasad Eswaran, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology – Apollo Proton Cancer Centre. The discussion underscored the collective urgency to classify cancer as a notifiable disease and the significant impact it would have on improving data collection, resource allocation, and patient outcomes.

India currently reports over 14 lakhs new cancer cases annually, with the number expected to rise to 15.7 lakhs by 2025. Designating cancer as a notifiable disease will:

Ensure real-time data collection and accurate reporting, thereby establishing a clearer picture of the disease’s scale.

Develop standardized treatment protocols through epidemiological analysis and targeted intervention strategies.

Will enhance, accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility in cancer treatment ultimately strengthening India’s role in global oncology research and care In 2022, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare submitted a report to the Rajya Sabha recommending cancer be classified as a notifiable disease. Through this initiative, the industry experts are hoping that the Government of India take the next logical move which is to pass this Bill in both the Upper and Lower Houses in the upcoming budget session.

Dr. Balasundaram V, President, Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI) Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chapter, said, “AROI supports the notification of cancer as a disease as it will provide us with crucial epidemiological data needed for evidence-based policy-making. Our current estimates of cancer burden in India are based on limited data. Mandatory reporting will give us accurate insights into cancer patterns, helping us design better prevention strategies and allocate research funding more effectively.”

Dr Ayyappan, Secretary – TN Association of Surgical Oncology (TASO) said, “Early diagnosis and treatment for cancer improves quality of life and reduces the cost of care. TASO stands firmly with this initiative to make cancer a notifiable disease and accessible to all by spreading extensive awareness. This step will bridge the current gaps in our cancer surveillance system and enable better coordination between various healthcare providers. Apollo Cancer Centres has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive cancer care, and we believe that the notification of cancer will enable all of us to further enhance the services towards better cancer care. By making cancer a notifiable disease, we can ensure that all cancer cases are reported and documented, enabling us to track cancer incidence, mortality, and survival rates.”

Dr Kalaichelvi K, President, Tamil Nadu Medical and Pediatric Oncologist Society (TAMPOS) said, “Making cancer notifiable will revolutionize our understanding of cancer patterns at the state level. It will help us identify regional variations in cancer types and risk factors, leading to more targeted prevention programs. Apollo Cancer Centres has established a network of cancer centres across the country, which will play a critical role in collecting and analyzing cancer data at the state level. By analyzing cancer data at the state level, we can identify areas with high cancer incidence and develop targeted interventions to address these disparities.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Harshad Reddy, Director Group Oncology & International, AHEL, emphasized, “Making cancer a notifiable disease is a transformative step that will revolutionize how we approach cancer care in India. With proper documentation of every cancer case, we can better understand patterns, allocate resources efficiently, and develop targeted treatment protocols. At Apollo Cancer Centres, we have already established a robust cancer registry, which has enabled us to track cancer trends and outcomes. We are now seeking the invaluable support of industry experts and urge the Government of India to pass this Bill in both the Upper and Lower Houses, to enable better cancer care and research across India.”

The ‘Unify to Notify’ campaign represents a yeoman step towards transforming cancer care in India and identifying cancer as a notifiable disease, where every cancer case counts, every patient matters, and no data point is lost in the journey towards better cancer care in India.

While 15 states, including Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, and Rajasthan, have already made cancer a notifiable disease, nationwide implementation remains a necessity. Globally, over 12 countries including the US, England and Wales, Scotland, Denmark, Nordic countries, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and The Gambia, have recognised the importance of mandatory cancer reporting.