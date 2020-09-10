UniMask unveils Antiviral Treated Mask; tested to kill 99.94% Virus within Seconds of Contact

– The newly launched masks are made of fabric treated with Health guard technology which is based on cosmetic chemistry which makes it skin-friendly and safe to use.

– These masks are recommended by health experts

08/09/2020, Mumbai – In the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic, Face masks have become a pivotal part of our lives. With human activities coming back to the track, the role of a mask is not just restricted as a safety gear anymore but a must-have accessory to ensure protection and wellbeing. Analyzing the whole scenario, UniMask has introduced a revolutionary mask which comes with antiviral treatment in the market. Made using 100% cotton fabric, these masks are not only skin-friendly but also sustainable and environment friendly.

These newly launched masks are made using 100% breathable cotton fabric with anti-viral treatment on the fabric. The mask is processed using the healthguard technology from Australia which is well known for destroying SARS-CoV-2, H1N1, bacteria and other harmful viruses within minutes of coming in contact with the fabric. This technology is effective in destroying 99.94% of the virus that comes in contact with the fabric.

With the aim of reaching every household; this mask is priced at MRP-Rs.495.00. Available in 3 different colours- white, wine red, and blue these masks are a perfect amalgamation of style, comfort and safety. Crafted and designed with comfortable ear loop fasteners, adjustable Nose bridge and comfortable chin elastic making the mask perfect for every face type and size. These masks are available at all online market place and (www.unimask.in).

Mr. Kapil Bhatia, CEO, UniMask speaking on the launch of the new line-up said, “We are very happy to contribute to the health and wellness of our customers with our new range of masks which are superiorly designed keeping the environmental conditions in mind. These newly launched masks are made of rich cotton fabric and don’t leach any harmful components like other similar category masks. Powered by revolutionary Healthguard technology from Australia and these masks ensure the utmost protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Virus.”