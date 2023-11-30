Vietnam surgeon shows new treatment techniques for Facial Palsy in Thane

Advanced treatment for Facial palsy now available at Solaris Hospital

Mumbai- Thane:– With the hope of newer treatment options for Facial Palsy in Thane Dr. Ashesh Bhumkar –Advisor AOI, Thane, Dr. Sunil Budhalani President of Association of Otolaryngologist of India (Thane Zone) Dr. Deepak Aiwale Neurologist and chairmen of Solaris Hospital, Thane, Dr. Amit Aiwale, Neurosurgeon and Director of Solaris Hospital Thane and the entire team of AOI thane chapter has conducted seminars where international guest speakers from Vietnam Dr. Ha and Dr. Huyen elaborated on the different techniques for facial palsy. This meeting was attended by more than 200 Doctors in Thane. The newer options for the treatment of Facial Palsy include facial nerve selective necrolysis, facial masseter nerve anastomosis, facial hypoglossal anastomosis, gracilis muscle graft and reconstruction. The outcome of these techniques is very successful narrated by Dr. Ha and Dr. Huyen from Vietnam.

Commenting on this Dr. Amit Aiwale, Neurosurgeon says, “Many patients have one side facial paralysis which causes deviation of angle of mouth and difficulty in closing eyes. The smile becomes unbalanced. It creates social embarrassment for many patients who avoid going to social gatherings and overall affects their social life. The causes of facial paralysis are like bell’s palsy, skull base tumors, trauma, stroke, and infection of the ears and skull base. 70% managed with medical management and steroids. But many have permanent palsy or residual defects. After 1 year of treatment, many have facial muscle atrophy and the treatment outcome is poor. Our initiative of Advanced Facial Palsy Clinic at Solaris Hospital a leading center for facial paralysis surgery in India. We are a specialty center for the correction of drooping mouths. This most commonly is caused by facial paralysis. We offer advanced treatments with the latest innovations from around the world.”

Dr. Ashesh Bhumkar who is one of the renowned international faculties all over the world in microtia patients for ear reconstruction has taken a step forward to give a proper smile to facial palsy through the Facial palsy clinic in association with Dr. Deepak Aiwale (Neurologist) and Dr. Amit Aiwale (Neurosurgeon) from Solaris Hospital in Thane. Solaris Hospital is one of the advanced hospitals in Thane for all Neurology and Neurosurgery patients. Dr. Ashesh Bhumkar has always done work to put India’s name on the World Map. This initiative of Facial Palsy Clinic at Solaris Hospital will definitely help the patient to get back their smile and such kind of advanced clinics where these specialized treatment options are possible in India are needed, said Dr. Deepak Aiwale, Chairman of Solaris Hospital, Thane.