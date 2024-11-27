Viromed Medical AG: Cold Plasma as a Digital Antibiotic for the Lungs

November 27, 2024,Pinneberg, Germany : Viromed Medical AG (Ticker: VMED; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65; “Viromed”) is pushing forward research into cold plasma for the prevention of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Under the scientific direction of the outstanding expert Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt, BREATH scientist at the Hannover Medical School, the innovative project is investigating the safety and efficacy of cold plasma to kill bacteria in the respiratory tract for approval as a therapy.

The official announcement of the BREATH research network in this regard was published on November 22, 2024.

The renowned expert network BREATH (Biomedical Research in End-stage and Obstructive Lung Disease Hannover) is one of the five sites of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL) and uniquely unites internationally recognized expertise in translational respiratory medicine. The research network consists of the four strong partners Hannover Medical School, Leibniz Universität Hannover, Fraunhofer ITEM and CAPNETZ FOUNDATION.

VAP is a common and serious complication in mechanically ventilated patients, occurring in patients who are invasively ventilated for at least 48 hours. Studies show that VAP affects 23–36% of mechanically ventilated patients and is associated with prolonged ventilation, extended ICU and hospital stays, and an estimated mortality rate of 10–13%. In Germany alone, approximately 486,000 patients required mechanical ventilation in ICUs in 2023, highlighting the need for VAP prevention measures.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explained: “Even in the past, people often did not die from injuries but from the infections that followed. Today, we are heading towards a similar scenario. Due to the increasing resistance of germs, many people can no longer be helped. An infection is synonymous with death. Furthermore, antibiotics in the human body sometimes take days to reach the source of the disease. We do not have these problems with cold plasma. It can reach the site of infection within a few minutes and destroy pathogens – including those that are already resistant to antibiotics – just as quickly. The most important advantage is that cold plasma destroys germs physically. And there can be no resistance to that. So, if the efficacy and safety of cold plasma continue to be confirmed in the course of the study, which I firmly believe they will, we have here, in effect, a ‘digital antibiotic’ that will take us a big step forward in the fight against many diseases. This way, we can save tens or even hundreds of thousands of lives. In my opinion, this asset can increase the value of the AG significantly. Since BREATH published the news on Friday, we have already received numerous international inquiries.”

Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt, Clinic for Pneumology and Infectiology, MHH: “Ventilator-associated pneumonia not only has a high mortality rate but also places a significant burden on the healthcare system due to increased antibiotic use, longer patient stays, and higher treatment costs. The growing antibiotic resistance of pathogens makes new, non-antibiotic approaches urgently necessary. If the positive preliminary results of our study are confirmed, cold plasma could revolutionize the treatment of ventilated patients.”