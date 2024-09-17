What are Multi-Source Edible Oils & Why They’re Good For You

Eating healthy is good for you and good for your heart. But when it comes to healthy eating, one of the most important parts that is often overlooked is the cooking oil. Picking a healthy cooking oil such as a Multi-source edible oil should be one of the first changes that you should make when you’re trying to switch to a healthier diet. You can make an informed decision to pick the right type of oil that can give the maximum number of benefits. To understand this, first, you need to know what types of cooking oils are good and bad for you.

What Makes a Cooking Oil Healthy

All oils are fats, but not all types of fats are good. Saturated fats can have a negative impact on your health, especially when consumed in large quantities. National Institute of Nutrition’s dietary guidelines recommend reducing your consumption of saturated fats from sources such as ghee but still maintaining an intake of essential fatty acids that help your body with its regular functions including processing fat-soluble vitamins. Healthy oils are low in saturated fats and rich in unsaturated fats, the good kind of fats. Monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) are found in different types of vegetable and seed oils. MUFAs and PUFAs come with their own benefits but ideally, you should get the right balance of both in your diet to stay heart-healthy.

Benefits of Multi-source edible oils

Among the various seed-based cooking oils available in India, most of them are either rich in monounsaturated fatty acids or polyunsaturated fatty acids so you can only get the benefits of one from single cooking oil. Multi-source edible oils combine two oils in the right ratio, so you get the benefit of two oils in one. They aren’t very different from single-seed oils when it comes to cooking – you won’t notice much of a difference in taste but it’s a much better choice, especially if you’re looking for the best cooking oil for health in India.

1. They are Scientifically Blended to be Rich in MUFAs and PUFAs

Multi-source edible oils combine two oils into one, so you have a rich source of MUFAs and PUFAs from a single healthy cooking oil. While these multi-source edible oils are a combination of different oils, the process isn’t as simple as mixing of oils in any proportion. There is a scientifically derived percentage of both types of oil, used to create the blend. Research suggests that long-term use of multi-source edible oils that have the right fatty acid profile can help prevent heart diseases in Indians.

2. Blends Can Have A Higher Smoke Point Over Some Single-Source Oils

Many single-source oils have a low smoke point which means that they can’t be used at high temperatures for cooking purposes such as frying. A lower smoke point means that the oils heat up quickly and start to smoke, after which it would have to be removed from heat. Multi-source edible oils can have a higher smoke point compared to the oils that it is a combination of, making them perfect for all types of cooking.

3. They Are A Versatile Cooking Oil

Multi-source edible oils have a high smoke point making them suitable for cooking a variety of cuisines. They also have a neutral flavour so you don’t have to worry about the oil changing the taste of your dishes, their flavour is barely noticeable, which allows the other ingredients of your cooking to shine through.

4. They Can Reduce Your Overall Usage of Cooking Oil

While using a healthier cooking oil is always a good choice, cooking oil should still be used in moderation. For example, Saffola Gold multi-source edible oil comes with LOSORB™ technology because of which it is absorbed in lower quantities compared to other common cooking oils while frying. Making it a good option if you’re on the search for heart healthy oils in India.

5. They Provide Additional Health Benefits Over Single Source Oils

Multi-source edible oils, apart from combining the benefits of both types of unsaturated fatty acids, can also come with other benefits. Different types of blends can be beneficial for different health needs. This gives you the flexibility to make the right choice based on the benefits that you want from your cooking oil without having to limit yourself to one type of oil. Saffola Gold, for example, is a multi-source edible oil that is a combination of Rice bran and sunflower oil, which has been created to be beneficial for your heart health. The Saffola Gold oil ingredients have been picked and combined in a scientifically tested ratio of both the oils to have a good fatty acid profile that provides the benefits of both MUFAs and PUFAs. There are also other Saffola multi-source edible oils crafted for other health needs. If you are looking to manage cholesterol, you can opt for a blend of rice bran oil and safflower oil with Saffola Total. A blend of these two oils has also been shown to be better at keeping cholesterol levels in check compared to just rice bran or safflower oil on its own. So, now that you know more about the benefits of multi-source edible oils, you know why they’re considered to be one of the best cooking oils for health. Make the right choice for your health and start cooking your healthy dishes with the right heart healthy oils that help make your meals even healthier.