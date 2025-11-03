COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., November 03, 2025 — Serenity Mental Health Centers, a leader in innovative psychiatric care and one of the fastest-growing mental health providers in the nation, is setting the standard for TMS therapy in Colorado Springs.

Serenity’s board-certified psychiatrists and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners provide full-spectrum mental health services tailored to each patient’s needs. Treatments include psychiatric evaluations, medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, and ketamine treatment for conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and more. These evidence-based approaches are designed for patients seeking both traditional support and non-medication treatment options.

“When people are looking for where to get TMS therapy in Colorado Springs, they need more than directions; they need hope,” said Tricia Pease, COO and co-founder. “Serenity’s call center staff is ready and available to help patients get the care they need, and fast.”

Serenity’s outpatient model includes flexible scheduling and same-day appointments, breaking down barriers that often prevent patients from receiving timely care. Serenity is committed to providing patient-first psychiatry and to becoming the go-to destination for TMS therapy in Colorado Springs.

With an 84% response rate and 78% remission rate for TMS patients, Serenity is considered one of the best TMS therapy clinics in Colorado Springs for those seeking alternatives to medication.