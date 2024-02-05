Will Blood Donation Act Beneficial To Donor

S. Princy mounika – Tutor in the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology, Saveetha College of Allied Health Sciences, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Blood donation is crucial for the general public as it helps save lives by providing essential blood components for medical treatments, surgeries, and emergencies. Regular donations ensure a stable blood supply, benefiting those facing illnesses, accidents, or undergoing major medical procedures. It’s a simple yet impactful way for individuals to contribute to the well-being of their community. On 31/1/24, As a part of UBA and community outreach program, Saveetha College of Allied Health Sciences reached kondancherry village which is Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu were the students and faculties conducted an awareness program by stating the Importance of blood donation. Promoting awareness on blood donation involves educating individuals about needs, who can donate blood and how they can donate blood and it’s benifits.”Give the gift that costs nothing to you but means everything to someone else – donate blood.”