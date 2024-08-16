Will India’s apathetic outlook towards homoeopathy cost us our battle against NCDs

By Dr Shreepad Khedekar, MD (Homoeopathy), Medical Geneticist, Teacher and Author

Today, the Indian healthcare ecosystem is grappling with the burgeoning weight of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) – statistics indicate that NCDs, including heart disease and cancer, are responsible for nearly 63 per cent of deaths in the country and have surpassed, for the first time, the burden of communicable diseases. Due to their long duration and relatively slower progression, NCDs encroach upon the most productive years in an individual’s lifespan and are estimated to cost the country nearly USD 3.55 trillion in lost economic output by 2030. Acknowledging the significant impact of this burden, India is the first country to put together a National Action Plan that aims to reduce by 25 per cent the number of deaths caused by NCDs by the year 2025. The integration of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) methodologies, in which homoeopathy plays an important role, is an integral part of this plan, which also recognises the vast and diverse socio-economic landscape of the country and the importance of devising measures that address these disparities. However, without a more concerted effort by the government to reinstate faith in homoeopathy and spread awareness about its efficacy, the potential of homoeopathy to contribute towards alleviating the burden of NCDs is greatly undermined.

State of homoeopathy in India

Homoeopathy is among the most prolific systems of complementary medicine practised in India and is relied upon by many practitioners and patients to help alleviate various health conditions. It occupies a significant space in India’s public health system, with homoeopathy wellness centres comprising 31 per cent of total AYUSH services. Homoeopathy practitioners account for 37 per cent of AYUSH practitioners in India. There are more than 200 institutions running courses on homoeopathy with postgraduate departments. Although there is only one homoeopathic centre for every nineteen allopathic units, the footfall at any homoeopathic unit is 20 per cent higher as compared to an allopathic counterpart. This implies an enthusiastic uptake of homoeopathy, where a practitioner is available. Seven of the 10 diseases recognised as a national health burden in India are among the most reported diseases at homoeopathy wellness centres. Again, this points to the pivotal role essayed by homoeopathy in managing the country’s disease burden. About 65 per cent of the population residing in rural areas still depends on traditional Indian medicines, including homoeopathy, for their primary healthcare needs, recognising homoeopathy as natural, holistic and far more accessible to them.

However, there are concerns about the quality of care resulting from lack of regulation and standardisation in the homoeopathic sector. Most homoeopathic practitioners do not undergo training or have formal qualifications; hence the quality of homoeopathic remedies differs greatly. This has resulted in a lack of trust among patients and in the medical community, leading to the perception that homoeopathy is not a reliable form of treatment.

Why homoeopathy is India’s best bet in combating NCDs

Today, homoeopathy is being effectively deployed in several medical scenarios, including musculoskeletal problems, pediatric complaints, dermatological problems, autoimmune sicknesses, psychosomatic disorders, lifestyle problems and allergic reactions. It also gives comforting care to patients grappling with cancer, terminal ailments, and HIV/AIDS, and helps enhance their quality of life.

Proponents of homoeopathy point to its safety, effectiveness, and use of natural substances in minimum doses, making it appropriate for pregnant women, babies, children, and the elderly. As homoeopathic medicines enhance the body’s self-protective mechanisms without causing microbial resistance, it is considered a secure, mild, and natural system of healing, making it a valuable component of any healthcare system. Its affordability, non-invasiveness and effectiveness further qualify it as a favored choice for treating chronic, acute and lifestyle-related diseases. Homoeopathy offers preventive, promotive and curative care, reinforcing its function as a comprehensive complimentary therapy, and aligned with the WHO-recommended mind-body axis-oriented approach to healthcare.

A vital stimulus

Despite homeopathy being the second-most popular medicinal treatment in India, concerns still exist about prevalent misconceptions that inhibit the adoption of homeopathy to its fullest potential. These include the relatively longer duration and slower pace of homeopathy, the lack of skilled and licensed practitioners, inconsistent prescriptions, diverse schools of thought and a dire lack of teaching infrastructure in Indian hospitals.

To promote the uptake of homoeopathy, it is essential to mandate certification and accreditation for homoeopathic practitioners and treatment centres. Certification guarantees that homoeopathy specialists and care centres possess the necessary qualifications and training for safe and effective treatment provision. The implementation of these measures will engender trust in patients as well as the medical fraternity, leading to an increased acceptance and acknowledgment of homoeopathy. It will also help standardise the practice of homoeopathy thereby guaranteeing uniformity in its management by different practitioners across different areas. Additionally, certified and accredited centres play a crucial role in promoting research and development in homoeopathy, leading to a deeper understanding of its effectiveness and safety.

In the absence of adequate institutional funding and established protocol to standardise and streamline the practice of homeopathy, the potential of homeopathy to help India address the burgeoning load of NCDs will continue to be compromised. Funding will not only help to advance research in the field, but also dispel misconceptions with the help of double-bind, research-based trials. Additionally, measures to establish a nation-wide platform that consolidates primary stakeholders – patients, doctors, students and pharmacies – and harnesses state-of-the-art tech such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence must be initiated, as must a digitalised AYUSH system that is easily accessible to patients and practitioners.

The way ahead

An integrated approach that encompasses government interventions in setting and implementing these approaches is the need of the hour. Moreover, professional bodies that develop guidelines to promote these measures, patient education about the role of certified centres for high-quality homoeopathic care, and collaboration between homoeopaths and allopathic doctors are essential. Also crucial are public awareness campaigns that highlight the efficacy of homoeopathy and advise potential patients to only seek out and receive treatment from accredited practitioners and treatment centres. Without these necessary and timely interventions, India runs a strong risk of incurring significant losses in its war against NCDs.