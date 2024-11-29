Winter Brings 30% Higher Risk of Heart Disease, Warns Leading Mumbai Surgeon

Mumbai – Heart problems are increasing in our country and winter is a big stress on the heart. Winter proves to be a stimulating period for individuals coping with heart conditions, presenting a prominent upsurge in heart disease and stroke incidences by 25 to30 %. Scientific studies have revealed a sobering trend—heart attacks tend to be more fatal during the colder months compared to the summer. Moreover, issues such as angina and heart attacks become more prevalent during winter mornings. Risk of heart related problems increases in winter. This happens because the heart has to work harder to keep the body warm in the cold. For those who already have heart disease or heart-related health problems, it may be more dangerous. Giving more information on this Dr. Hemant Khemani, senior cardiologist from Apex Group of Hospitals in Borivali says, “When temperatures drop, our bodies respond by narrowing the blood vessels, a process known as vasoconstriction, to conserve heat. People with angina may find that they are less able to be physically active when it’s cold. The blood itself can become thicker and stickier and more likely to form clots, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke. At the same time winter tends to promote bad lifestyle habits coupled with heavier, often fatty diets, leading to weight gain, a significant risk factor for heart attacks. The season sees a rise in smoking and alcohol consumption as well, further contributing to heart attack incidences. This combination of artery constriction, elevated blood pressure, weight gain, reduced physical activity, and heightened cholesterol and sugar levels drives the increased risk of heart attacks during winter.”

Dr. Hemant Khemani from Apex Group of Hospitals further added, Winter months are also the time when various illnesses, such as the flu and pneumonia, strike. Respiratory illnesses in particular are a real stress on the heart, especially for older people. Recognising the warning signs of a heart attack is equally important. Symptoms can include acute chest pain, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath, numbness or tingling in the jaw, back, neck, or shoulders, a cold sweat, a sensation of heartburn, and sudden fatigue.

According to the World Heart Federation, more than 2 crore people die worldwide every year due to heart-related problems. This means one person dies every 1.5 seconds due to heart related diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heart-related problems are the leading cause of death worldwide. In the last five years, heart disease has been among the leading causes of death worldwide. In India, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for