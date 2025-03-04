BENGALURU, INDIA, March 04, 2025: Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a leading global provider of healthcare technologies, today announced the launch of the Versana Premier R3, an advanced AI-enabled ultrasound system designed to enhance clinical efficiency and accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes. Catapulting Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, the state-of-the-art ultrasound system will be manufactured at Wipro GE Healthcare’s PLI factory in Bengaluru.

India’s 1.4Bn population, and a burgeoning NCD problem, underline the need for advanced technologies to enable precise diagnosis, improve clinical accuracy, and reduce the administrative burden. An extension of the Versana ultrasound range, Versana Premier R3 integrates artificial intelligence and offers automation and AI-enabled productivity tools to improve workflow and clinical features designed to enhance clinical efficiency and accuracy. The advanced ultrasound system aims to help clinicians deliver more personalized, ubiquitous, and preventive care. Addressing the skill gap, the system will optimize dynamic tissue imaging, assist with volume calculations, and streamline workflows. Its self-learning onboarding tool will empower the clinicians to enhance their skills and adapt to new workflows.

Chaitanya Sarawate, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare South Asia said, “At Wipro GE Healthcare we continue to make advancements in AI, investing in foundation models that can help enhance precision care, ease clinical workflows and enable better patient outcomes. AI is central to building a future where healthcare is personalized, preventive, and affordable. The launch of our Versana Premier R3, is yet another testament to our commitment towards the delivery of ‘Made in India MedTech – for India and the world.” Anup Kumar, Business Head, Ultrasound, Wipro GE Healthcare added, “We are very proud to launch the Versana Premier R3, our state-of-the-art our ‘Made in India’ ultrasound system. With the growing NCD burden in the country, there is a pressing need for advanced patient centric technologies that can provide faster, personalized, and more accurate diagnosis. Powered by AI, Versana Premier R3 delivers exceptional image clarity, and versatile organ scanning, enhancing diagnostic precision, and empowering clinicians to make timely and well-informed decisions.”

A recent report by PwC indicates that 57% of healthcare providers in India are using AI, significantly higher than the adoption rates globally. As India embraces the potential of artificial intelligence in healthcare, Versana Premier R3 represents a significant leap in diagnostic capabilities. The product’s cutting-edge ‘VisionBoost architecture’ and 8-million-channel digital processing deliver exceptional image clarity. With compatibility for 23 different probes, the system offers dynamic organ scanning.

Wipro GE Healthcare has been pioneering ‘Make in India – for India and the world’ for decades. Other Made in India products from the company’s PLI factory include the Revolution Aspire CT system and Optima IGS320 AI-enabled Cath Lab, among others. Earlier this year, Wipro GE Healthcare also announced an investment of over INR8000 Crores in manufacturing output & local R&D over the next 5 years.