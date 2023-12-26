With Profound and Heartfelt Gratitude to Abel Funeral Services

Phoenix, AZ, December 26, 2023 — Abel Funeral Services Honored for Unwavering Support of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic

El Zaribah Shrine Temple Expresses Profound Gratitude

In a heartfelt tribute, the El Zaribah Shrine Temple extends its deepest appreciation to Abel Funeral Services for their enduring commitment to the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. Through years of unwavering support and loyalty, Abel Funeral Services has become an integral part of the success of this charitable endeavor.

Abel Funeral Services, a shining example of dedication and compassion, has played a pivotal role in advancing the mission of the El Zaribah Shrine Temple. Their steadfast commitment has propelled the temple’s purpose and allowed them to make a tangible impact on the lives of children in need.

The partnership between the El Zaribah Shrine Temple and Abel Funeral Services has been instrumental in supporting Shriners Children’s Hospitals worldwide. Through their generosity, countless children and their families have received vital medical care and support.

More than just a financial contributor, Abel Funeral Services has become a beacon of hope for Shriners Children’s Hospitals across the globe. Their unwavering commitment serves as an inspiration, illuminating the path toward a brighter future for children in need.

As the El Zaribah Shrine Temple expresses profound gratitude, they also look ahead with optimism and enthusiasm. This collaboration exemplifies the incredible impact that can be achieved when organizations unite for a common purpose. The potential for future progress and positive change is limitless.

For those interested in learning more about the El Zaribah Shrine Temple and opportunities for future collaboration, information can be found at www.shrinersgolf.com or by reaching out via email at shrinersgolfaz@gmail.com or elzaribahsandbaggersclub@gmail.com.

In closing, the El Zaribah Shrine Temple once again extends their deepest appreciation to Abel Funeral Services for their steadfast support of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. Together, they continue to make a significant difference in the lives of children in need, and the future holds the promise of many more years of impactful partnership. With profound gratitude, they look forward to the journey ahead.