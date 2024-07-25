World IVF Day, celebrated annually on July 25th, commemorates the revolutionary advancements in reproductive technology that have transformed countless lives around the globe. In vitro fertilization (IVF) has emerged as a beacon of hope for couples facing infertility, offering a path to parenthood through scientific innovation and perseverance. This day serves not only to recognize the achievements of scientists, doctors, and researchers who pioneered IVF but also to raise awareness about the challenges and triumphs experienced by individuals navigating fertility treatments. It celebrates the courage of those who dare to dream of becoming parents and the resilience of families created through assisted reproductive technologies. World IVF Day stands as a testament to the power of science in overcoming biological barriers and the profound impact it has on shaping the futures of families worldwide.

Dr Mohammed Ashraf C, Scientific Director, Milann Fertility Center, Bengaluru

IVF, a prevalent Assisted Reproductive Technique, assists couples in achieving pregnancy when other treatments, such as fertility medications and IUI, have not succeeded. This method is effective for conditions such as blocked fallopian tubes, ovulation disorders, endometriosis, and male infertility. Preparing for IVF necessitates a healthy lifestyle several months before starting the procedure. India has become a prominent destination for fertility tourism due to its cost-effectiveness and advanced medical facilities. The IVF procedure involves several steps: ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, fertilization, embryo culture, embryo transfer, and a pregnancy test. Success rates, particularly for women under 35, average around 40% and have been enhanced by advancements like genetic screening and personalized medicine.