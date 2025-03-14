World Kidney Day 2025 Early Detection Saves Lives

Mumbai- “Are Your Kidneys OK?” is the theme of World Kidney Day 2025, a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about kidney health and the importance of early detection and prevention. Kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste, regulating blood pressure, and maintaining fluid balance. However, kidney disease often develops silently, with no noticeable symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage. Early screening and proactive care are essential to protecting kidney health and preventing serious complications. On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Dr. Amit Jain, Nephrologist at Apex Group of Hospitals, highlights the silent yet serious threat of kidney disease, affecting millions worldwide. Often undiagnosed until advanced stages, kidney disease can lead to severe complications, including heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplantation.

“Kidney disease is often called a ‘silent killer’ because it progresses without noticeable symptoms. Many people remain unaware of their condition until it reaches a critical stage,” says Dr. Amit Jain. “However, with routine screenings and timely intervention, kidney disease can often be slowed or prevented.”

He further added,. Millions of people worldwide are at risk, yet many remain unaware until they face severe complications. Early detection and timely intervention are key to preventing kidney disease and managing existing conditions effectively. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste, balancing fluids, and regulating blood pressure. When they fail, harmful toxins build up in the body, leading to serious health problems, including heart disease, nerve damage, and even kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplantation. However, with routine screenings and proactive care, kidney disease can often be slowed or prevented.

This year’s World Kidney Day emphasizes the critical importance of early diagnosis in preventing kidney disease and maintaining kidney health. Kidney ailments often develop silently, without clear symptoms, making early detection essential for effective treatment and intervention.

Who Is at Risk?

Certain individuals face a higher risk of kidney disease, including those with:

✔ Diabetes (the leading cause of kidney failure)

✔ High blood pressure (damages kidney blood vessels)

✔ A family history of kidney disease

✔ Heart disease or obesity

✔ Chronic use of painkillers or nephrotoxic drugs

