XITE College Organizes Successful Free Eye and Vision Check-Up Camp

Jamshedpur, November 9, 2023 — XITE College, known for its commitment to

student welfare and community health organized a successful Free Eye and

vision check-up camp at its premises on November 7, 2023. The camp aimed to

provide essential eye care services to the college community, including students,

staff and faculty.

The event, which witnessed the participation of more than 100 individuals, was

enabled by ASG Eye Hospital, Jamshedpur, a leading name in eye care services.

Under the guidance and leadership of Mr. Ashish Singh, Head of Branding and

Communication at XITE College, the camp was efficiently organized and

coordinated.

Dr. Fr. Mukti Clarence, the Vice Principal of XITE College, lent his invaluable

support to the initiative, underscoring the institution’s commitment to the well–

being of its community. The camp wouldn’t have been successful without the

dedicated efforts of the support staff, including William Dungdung, Alban

Kerketta and Sarju Singh ensured a smooth and organized experience for

all participants.

The camp not only provided free eye and vision check-up services but also

raised awareness about the importance of regular eye check-ups and

maintaining good eye health. It reflected XITE College’s commitment to the

health and well-being of its students and staff.

XITE College continues to be a leader in community welfare and healthcare

initiatives, focusing on its mission to create a healthy and thriving environment

for all.