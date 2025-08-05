Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital Omega-1, Greater Noida, launches Super-specialty Pediatrics OPD services at Muzaffarnagar Medical College

Muzaffarnagar, 5th August 2025: Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital Omega-1, Greater Noida, today announced the launch of their dedicated Super-specialty Pediatrics OPD Services in partnership with the city-based Muzaffarnagar Medical College.

The OPD services were launched in the hon’ble presence of Dr. Viresh Mahajan -Chairman, Paediatric Cardiac Sciences, Yatharth Group of Hospitals, Dr. Amit Kumar – Consultant, Department of Paediatric Cardiology, Dr. Syed Ahmed – Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, Dr. Vivek Shyam – Associate Consultant, Department of Neonatology & Paediatric, Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh – Group Director, Department of Haemato-Oncology & BMT from Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital Omega-1, Greater Noida, who will be present on specific days of every month for primary consultations.

The OPD for Pediatric Gastroenterology will be functional on 1st Tuesday, Pediatric cardiology OPD on 2nd Wednesday, Pediatric Pulmonology OPD on 3rd Thursday and Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and BMT OPD on 4th Friday of every month from 11 AM to 2 PM.

During the OPD launch, Dr. Viresh Mahajan – Chairman, Paediatric Cardiac Sciences, Yatharth Group of Hospitals Said “Over the last three decades there have been significant advancements in the facilities available for treating congenital heart defects in India. It is crucial for parents not to lose hope or feel overwhelmed if their child is diagnosed with a heart defect/disease. Pediatric Cardiology Programs at Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida offers treatment facilities for children with such conditions, and even newborns with critical congenital defects are being successfully treated with positive outcomes. The need of the hour is to create awareness among the public and the launch of these OPD Services in Muzaffarnagar will be a value addition to the healthcare infrastructure of the city.” Dr. Syed Ahmed – Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida Said “The launch of our dedicated pediatric gastroenterology OPD reflects our commitment to addressing complex digestive and liver conditions in children with a focused and compassionate approach. Early diagnosis and timely intervention are crucial for a child’s healthy growth and development. At Yatharth Hospital, we bring together advanced diagnostic tools and personalized care to ensure that young patients receive the best possible outcomes in a supportive, child-friendly environment.” Dr. Vivek Shyam – Associate Consultant, Department of Neonatology & Paediatric, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida Said “Children with respiratory challenges require expert care that is both timely and tailored to their unique needs. With the launch of our pediatric pulmonology OPD, Yatharth Hospital is enhancing access to specialized services for conditions like asthma, chronic cough, and lung infections. Our goal is to improve long-term respiratory health in children through accurate diagnosis, evidence-based treatments, and a nurturing environment that prioritizes their comfort and well-being every step of the way.” Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh – Group Director, Department of Haemato-Oncology & BMT, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida said “Pediatric Oncology is a medical specialty focusing on effective treatment of children with cancer and is associated with excellent outcomes. While most of the parents are unaware of the condition and tend to ignore the early symptoms, it is imperative to raise awareness among them that such conditions are completely curable with advanced technology and experienced medical team. Thus parents must be aware of the early and common symptoms, for seeking the timely intervention for a better quality of life. Our team has a vast experience of treating children with cancer not only from India but also abroad”

Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Omega 1 near Pari Chowk Greater Noida is committed to delivering patient-centric care, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and fostering collaborations to ensure the well-being of individuals across different regions.